Vince DeCario was re-elected as chairman of the Derry Township Supervisors during Monday’s annual reorganization meeting.
DeCario, beginning his 17th year as supervisor, was re-elected as chairman for the 13th straight year.
David Slifka was elected vice chairman and secretary/treasurer. DeCario, Slifka and Jim Prohaska were appointed as roadmasters for District 1, District 2 and District 3, respectively.
The supervisors also set the treasurer’s bond at $1 million and designated First Commonwealth and PLGIT as depositories for Derry Township funds. Mileage rate was set at 58 cents per mile per the IRS rate.
The supervisors will meet at the township municipal building on the first Tuesday of each month with the exception of Wednesday, May 6, because of the PSATS Conference and Wednesday, Nov. 4, because of Election Day.
Real estate tax remains at 3 mills, earned income tax at 1% with 50% to the township and school district. Amusement tax is 5% price of admission and street light tax is a flat rate of $20 for occupied parcels and $10 for vacant. Fire hydrant is a flat $6 rate, driveway permits are $25, road bonding $12,500 per mile, municipal lien letters $25, solicitation permits $50 per month and encroachment permits per PennDOT fee schedule.
Pittsburgh-based Dodaro, Matta & Cambest, P.C. was appointed solicitor, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as engineer at will for 2020 and Greensburg-based Bove Engineering, Co. was appointed certified sewage enforcement officer.
Terry Giannini was appointed emergency management director, John Rusnock selected to the vacancy board and Mark Piantine appointed township fire chief. Pat Dicesere was also appointed to the Derry Township Municipal Authority for a five-year term. Jeannette-based Varine Slavin was awarded the insurance contract for 2020.
The supervisors also approved attendance at the 98th annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention to be held May 3-6 with DeCario or Slifka as the voting delegate. Supervisors will be paid their normal wages and expenses that include room, meals and travel.
Also at the meeting, the supervisors approved a resolution retroactive to Dec. 12 for plan revision for new land development for the Peach Hollow Sanitary Sewer extension. DeCario said the estimated $276,875 project, which will service about 10 existing residents, was initially supposed to begin in the fall, but it was moved to the spring.
“They were going to do it in the fall, but they couldn’t get the asphalt,” DeCario said. “All they’re doing is extending it and they’re going to start in the spring.”
Additionally, DeCario told residents if they’re interested in getting natural gas in their home or business in Bradenville, they can sign up, leaving their name and address, at the post office or township building. It’s open for any resident from Route 982 to at least Westmoreland. If they want natural gas, they can sign up.
The supervisors also approved several subdivisions on Monday contingent upon the approval of the county department of planning.
Approvals do not constitute acceptance of streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance and dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer
Subdivisions include:
- Richardson subdivision off Traction Ave.; Culyba-Thomas subdivision on Sunview Circle; Polenavitch subdivision on Wood Street; Borbonus subdivision on Stoney Run Road;
The supervisors also:
- Amended a road variance on Derry Lane from 20 feet to five feet to comply with Department of Environmental Protection regulations. Prohaska explained that Ligonier Stone and Lime is constructing an earth wall within five feet of the road, a distance that used to require a 20-foot setback;
- Approved a resolution supporting the implementation of Reimagining our Westmoreland comprehensive plan;
- Informed residents of a Christmas tree recycling program. DeCario told residents to drop off their tree by the fence at the township building;
- Instructed residents to remove vehicles and portable basketball hoops from all roadways to allow snow plows to get through during future periods of heavy snow. DeCario also requested residents do not throw snow onto township right of ways.
