State police at Indiana report Brian Neuner, 36, of Bolivar was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia after troopers seized drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 1996 Ford F-150 XLT Neuner was driving near the intersection of Colony Boulevard and Penn Drive in Burrell Township at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
