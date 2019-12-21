It’s hard to believe that today is the first day of winter. Where has this year gone? With temperatures expected to rise next week, we may not have snow for Christmas, but rest assured, it’s definitely coming back.
And, before long, spring will be in the air, and our children will be out of school and ready for a long, hot summer.
Are you ready for that, mom?
Well, if you’re not, imagine this? Your kids will be on Christmas break for 13 days starting Wednesday. If you multiply that by seven, that’s what you have to look forward to this summer. Sorry, didn’t mean to ruin the holidays.
Anyway, there is a lot going on today, starting with breakfast with Santa and ending with the big guy riding around on a fire engine Saturday night. And, if you like wrestling, there’s a backyard rival match against Greater Latrobe, 7 p.m. Saturday at Derry Area’s high school gym.
Having said that, let’s get started…
* * *
St. Joe’s Parish, 117 S. Ligonier St., Derry, will host an “All You Can Eat” pancake breakfast with Santa today from 8-11 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is $5 for children 12 and older; $3 children ages 4-11, and children 3 and younger eat for free. Sides and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the Doug Ellenberger Memorial. To register: Like us on Facebook@AgainstTheWindDBE. Walk-Ins are welcome.
***
Don’t forget that you can also have breakfast with Santa Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry. Cost of the breakfast is $5 and children age 5 and younger eat free. The breakfast benefits the Derry Volunteer Fire Company.
* * *
Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave., Derry, will be serving a free luncheon Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The holiday luncheon will consist of ham, potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert. So, take a break from your holiday to-do list and enjoy a delicious meal with neighbors and friends.
* * *
Christmas Tree-Cycling locations for Derry area residents will be held Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Borough open drop-off location will be held at the Borough Garage, E. 1st Ave., beside the salt shed, while the township drop-off location is at the Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Rt. 982, Derry. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, lights, tree skirts, bags, etc., from trees before recycling. Did you know? It’s estimated that one live Christmas tree makes approximately five pounds of mulch.
* * *
Hey Kids, Saturday is the night Santa will be visiting the Derry area on the fire engine to see all you good boys and girls! The volunteer fire companies have received word from the North Pole that Santa will begin his travels through the Borough and Township at approximately 5 p.m. So, have your lights on and get ready!
* * *
Fellowship of Christian Athletes is sponsoring its sixth annual “Take Down Hunger” campaign Saturday at Derry Area’s home wrestling match against Greater Latrobe. The group is asking for canned goods to help those in need this Christmas. The varsity match begins at 7 p.m. Westmoreland County Food Bank collection bins will be available in the high school gym lobby.
* * *
Speaking of high school wrestling:
Derry Area head wrestling coach Mike Weinell announced that a small ceremony will be held prior to the start of Saturday’s varsity match with backyard rival Greater Latrobe to honor the program’s “100” career match winners.
Known as the “Century Club,” each of the 13 former wrestlers and three head coaches will be recognized for their achievement of 100 or more victories.
* * *
Tracey Smeltzer, director of media services at the Derry Area High School, mentioned that last week’s KIND Closet Open House was once again a success, and the staff would like to thank all over you who helped by dropping off gently used (and sometimes new) clothing items all year long. Smeltzer would like to give a pat on the back to student Keely McKlveen and her Elves who helped organize this year’s open house as a part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.
* * *
In addition, Smeltzer added that it isn’t too late to donate toward the Derry Area High School Christmas Dinner Box project. Tracey mentioned that making a donation is simple. You may drop off your donation at the high school front lobby and direct it to Tracey Smeltzer or you can mail your donation to her in care of DAHS 988 N. Chestnut Street Ext, Derry PA 15627. Checks can be made out to DAHS with “Christmas Box” on the memo line. The goal is to provide 140 families with enough food to help students with staple meals over the Christmas holiday break which is 13 days this year. Some items included are: ham, eggs, cereal, milk, bread, orange juice, soups, vegetables, mac & cheese, peanut butter & jelly...just to name a few.
* * *
Kudos to Smeltzer’s ninth-grade students who designed and sold laser engraved wooden Christmas ornaments as a part of their career pathways marketing project. Students needed to call upon their public speaking skills, writing skills, and interpersonal communication skills in this STEM project. The project was called “Buddy’s Buddies Project” and raised more than $500 toward the purchasing of pet food to help feed pets in need. With Pet Valu’s help, more than $500 of dog and cat food was purchased.
* * *
A big shout out to the Derry Area Middle School students for raising $5,649.73 from this year’s Farkleberry campaign. Several students and staff were featured last Thursday on the KDKA-TV’s Free Care Fund Benefit Show. The money was donated to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The Free Care fund ensures that all children receive treatment regardless of their families insurance or ability to pay.
* * *
With the help of the Derry Area community, Excela Square at Latrobe’s nursing staff, Latrobe Shop ‘n Save, Ground Zero Pittsburgh Latrobe, St. Martin’s Rosary Alter Society and Latrobe Elks No. 907, along with students and staff of the Derry Area School District, 140 boxes of food staples were packed and ready to go to families in need with children in the school district. Families will also receive poinsettia’s from the horticulture program.
* * *
A reminder that the Cooperstown New Year’s Eve Gun Bash and party will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at its event center, located at 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township). Doors open at 8 p.m. and the Gun Bash runs form 9 to 11 p.m. Cost per ticket is $20 and $10 for a guest. Food will be provided by Forks Inn and there will be beverages and party favors as well as a DJ. A champagne toast will be held at midnight. Guns are provided by the Army Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe. All winners receive 50% off an hours range time on their new live fire action interactive range.
* * *
I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to: liberoni@aol.com.
