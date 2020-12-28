State police at Greensburg report Kayla Smith, 30, and Aaron Schrock, 33, both of Dawson, were charged with retail theft following an incident at Best Buy on Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 6 p.m. Dec. 19. Police say two Call of Duty video games were stolen, valued at $130.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2003 GM Sierra struck a 2021 BMW X5 as both vehicles were traveling west along Route 30 just west of Mt. Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township around 6:32 p.m. Dec. 23. The driver of the GM failed to stop to exchange information and was cited for driving under the influence after refusing to submit a breath test. The BMW continued west to safely pull off the road to call state police.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Orchard Drive in Unity Township around 5:38 a.m. Dec. 21 after a 43-year-old Greensburg man reported his wallet containing $351 was stolen from a 2020 Kia Forte between 10 p.m. Dec. 20 and 5 a.m. Dec. 21.
State police at Greensburg report Joshua Smith, 26, of Forbes Road was arrested following a domestic incident which occurred on Route 819 in Hempfield Township around 1:03 p.m. Dec. 2.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Woods Creek Drive in Donegal Township around 3 p.m. Nov. 25 after a 53-year-old Somerset man reported his property was damaged. Police say a mailbox post was damaged, and a mailbox and Amazon package containing a Dewalt drill attachment were lost.
