Air North DC-3 "Yukon Sourdough"

The Air North DC-3 “Yukon Sourdough” will be at the June 17-18 SHOP ‘n SAVE Westmoreland Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Another new attraction – the Air North DC-3 “Yukon Sourdough” – has been landed for the SHOP ‘n SAVE Westmoreland Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport June 17-18 in Unity Township.

The aircraft’s life began as an order to the Douglas Aircraft Corporation in 1942. It was delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces Jan. 25, 1944, and two weeks later it was transferred to the Royal Canadian Air Force in a “Lend-Lease” deal and stationed in Edmonton, Alberta, as a VIP transport.

