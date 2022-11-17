The Derry Borough Municipal Authority board of directors approved three resolutions Wednesday seeking grant applications for a portion of the $205.4 million set aside for local infrastructure projects.

The grants are part of the H2O PA Act of 2008 and the money will come from state American Rescue Plan Act funds. The grants can be used for water, sewage and stormwater projects.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

