The Derry Borough Municipal Authority board of directors approved three resolutions Wednesday seeking grant applications for a portion of the $205.4 million set aside for local infrastructure projects.
The grants are part of the H2O PA Act of 2008 and the money will come from state American Rescue Plan Act funds. The grants can be used for water, sewage and stormwater projects.
The DBMA began putting together one application that would cover serious defects in the sewage treatment system along with miscellaneous water line repairs. But the authority’s engineer with Gibson-Thomas suggested a targeted approach would increase its chances of receiving some funding.
“Let’s say we ask for $1 million and (the state) only gives us $500,000, then which half (of the projects) is that going toward?” Mark Gera asked.
He added that asking for the smaller amounts could increase the chance of at least one of the projects getting approved.
The authority already planned for the sewage and miscellaneous repairs but after constant waterline breaks along M & B Place, it wants to do a full line replacement.
Initially, manager Amy Forsha wanted to see if the line would qualify for low-income grants and had sent out income surveys to the residents in the area. So far, only one survey has been returned.
With the three resolutions approved Wednesday, the M & B Place replacement will first seek funding through the H2O grants, with applications due Dec. 21. The sewage and miscellaneous waterline repairs will be separate applications as well.
While estimated project costs are still being determined, the move will cost the authority an additional $200, as each application has a $100 fee.
As for the authority’s ongoing projects, the directors approved a payment of $67,755.22 to Carl P. Fekula, Inc. for the lead line replacement project. Gera said the project is going well and should be completed by the authority’s next meeting.
Nagy Construction will begin paving along West 1st Avenue and part of West 2nd Avenue on Monday. The authority has asked residents in the area to move their vehicles off the street before work begins.
A preliminary budget was submitted to the board of directors for consideration at its next meeting. Forsha summarized the preliminary numbers and said the authority would have a projected $12,000 for capital projects next year.
She suggested the board consider raising rates by about $5 which would increase revenues by an estimated $130,000 for the year. According to Forsha, rates have not increased since 2014.
Increasing fees would create funding for yearly repairs and maintenance which could lower future operating costs, Forsha said.
Forsha and Gera also suggested the authority look at how it structures administrative and debt service charges so they are collected from all customers even when some services are stopped by customers.
“I think you really need to look at breaking your rate out, admin and (usage) because the admin money is guaranteed,” Gera said.
The board agreed to look at its options going forward but made no suggestions as to what it would do.
Forsha told the board the water level at Ethel Springs Lake has stayed at a consistent level since her last report, 8 feet, 7 inches from full. At 10 feet from full, voluntary water restrictions go into effect.
Customer Jason Sheppard asked Forsha why this year’s meeting minutes have not been posted to the website. Forsha said it has been an oversight on her part but she would work to get the minutes uploaded as soon as possible.
The DBMA board of directors will meet again 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.