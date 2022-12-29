Despite approving a 2023 budget at its meeting last week, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority board will have to reevaluate its positions in the new year.
The water and sewage budgets each have small surpluses for 2023 but they are quickly wiped out once the municipal authority’s debt service is factored in. If the budget stays in its current form, the authority will face a deficit of nearly $250,000. The stormwater budget has an operating surplus of $30,197.84.
The approval of the new budget did not come with any rate increases. The authority will have a financial audit completed in January along with an assessment from its engineering firm, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, which may have recommendations of rate increases.
“We look at that (audit) and it depends on what you want to generate,” Gibson-Thomas engineer Mark Gera told the board.
Gera prefers a rate philosophy that sees small increases every year which help cover inflation, instead of larger increases every five to 10 years, he said.
“We just did it in Latrobe (Municipal Authority) … 50 cents, and it’s like a cup of coffee,” Gera said. “It generates some additional money.”
Authority Manager Amy Forsha told the board a $5 rate increase on the base water bill would generate about $141,000 which is not nearly enough to cover some of the larger line replacements in a system that is in desperate need of repairs and upgrades. At the same meeting, the board approved a $169,350 change order for a 600-foot waterline replacement and curb-to-curb paving as required by Derry Borough ordinance.
Authority board member Anthony Jellison asked why the authority didn’t push back on the borough’s ordinance when it was being considered two years ago.
Forsha said any discussion would be like “arguing with ourselves” because many Derry Borough officials also sit on the authority board. Derry Borough Mayor Grant Nicely, council president Sara Cowan and vice president Barbara Phillips are authority board members.
The DBMA is also owned by the borough when it was purchased in 1943 and the municipal authority was created.
Cowan pushed back on the notion that no discussion needed to be held because of the authority board’s makeup.
“That’s not why, that is the ordinance of our borough,” Cowan said. “It doesn’t matter what board we sat on.”
Looking at the line item expenses for each budget, Phillips said she had concerns with budgeting for items that saw not a single dollar spent in that category.
While reviewing the line item pollution reduction plan costs – which has $35,000 budgeted for it in 2022 and 2023 – Forsha said items like catch basins were purchased for that purpose but the expense is shown elsewhere because of how it was paid.
Across the three budgets, 11 line item expenses are being budgeted for in 2023 which show no money spent from the beginning of the year up to the end of October. Those 11 items account for $71,100.
Phillips also questioned how Forsha was justifying a $14,000 labor cost increase for distribution mains when the authority previously budgeted $66,000 for the labor and had only spent $63,000 by October.
Forsha said she takes the expected yearly salary of the workers and divides it up across the different duties of the authority.
“Those labor categories are kind of confusing, because it all depends on what the guys write down that they do every day, like, ‘Hey, I worked at the pump house,’ and they put that down,” she said. “I kind of just tried to divide the guys’ total like yearly expected salaries by those like five labor categories.”
The authority’s water budget shows the five main labor categories but also an additional six other labor line items for a total of four. When added all up, the authority will increase labor in 2023 somewhere between $32,000 and $37,000. That figure does not take into account labor line items in the sewage and stormwater budgets.
As for labor items which appear to be over budgeted, Forsha said 2023 will hopefully see less reliance on outside contractors for some stormwater work. She pointed to the storm line maintenance and repairs budget item in which the authority has spent more than 250% this year than what it budgeted for.
“We haven’t had the staffing to do it,” Forsha said. “But ideally, storm labor, I was hoping to have those guys do more catch basin repairs.”
The Derry Borough Municipal Authority will meet again 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
