Despite approving a 2023 budget at its meeting last week, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority board will have to reevaluate its positions in the new year.

The water and sewage budgets each have small surpluses for 2023 but they are quickly wiped out once the municipal authority’s debt service is factored in. If the budget stays in its current form, the authority will face a deficit of nearly $250,000. The stormwater budget has an operating surplus of $30,197.84.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.