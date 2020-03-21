Steady rain Wednesday night was a welcome sight for Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) officials.
The authority last month approved a proposal for a flow study of the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000 to help identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the system.
To collect data, nine flow meters were placed within the sewer system for a period of one to three months, DBMA manager Amy Forsha said. At least one significant rainfall event must occur during the flow study, she noted. During Wednesday’s DBMA board meeting, conducted by telephone conference call amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Forsha said she was hopeful the rainfall occurring during and after the meeting would allow the flow meters to collect the data needed for the study.
The flow study is part of a corrective action plan with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Forsha said.
“The corrective action plan is because we’re hydraulically overloaded at the sewer plant during wet weather,” she said. “We have people who have downspouts that are connected into the system or people that have sump pumps connected in that should not be. When you have sources like that, it causes overflows and our treatment plant can’t handle it during rainfall events.”
The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
“We’re trying to figure out which areas to focus on,” Forsha said. “We’re going to be going around to all the homes and we’re going to smoke test the entire system over the next few years. Anyone that has downspouts tied in will be required to remove them. We’ll also be dye testing everyone’s downspouts, so that will be happening during this plan also.”
The authority is also working to tackle properties where the reverse issue is occurring — sanitary sewer lines that are tied into the storm sewer system rather than the sanitary sewer.
“We’re actively working on getting illicit connections out of the storm sewer system,” as well, Forsha said.
Wednesday’s meeting may be the first of several conducted by telephone conference call because of coronavirus concerns.
The DBMA office will be closed for walk-in business for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority announced previously. Customers may call the office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
“The well being of our employees and customers must be our priority. Should the health threat continue beyond that time, we will continue to operate with these restrictions,” the authority wrote on its website.
DMBA officials said cash or check payments can still be made in person at Ameriserv Bank (payments can be placed in the drop box to the left of the main entrance) or online via the customer portal (https://derryboro.authoritypay.com). As part of the restrictions, the authority said its technicians will be limiting house visits to emergency issues only.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a pay requisition of $22,809.38 to Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises for work on water plant electrical upgrades including installation of a vacuum priming system for new pumps at the plant, a new CT cabinet and six new Pratt valves;
- Approved a 50% leak credit on a customer’s bill for one month’s usage after a leaking supply line at a Derry Township veterinary clinic resulted in high bills that stretched over two monthly billing cycles;
- Directed Forsha to continue monitoring the situation regarding a building at 111 S. Ligonier St. in Derry Borough owned by Faith Forward Ministries. The outstanding water bill for the property $5,247.28, according to a letter from Faith Forward seeking consideration of a one-time credit to reduce the bill. The organization is hoping to sell the property, Forsha said, but doesn’t have a buyer at this time. According to the letter, water pipes in the building burst while the organization was barred by code enforcement officials from entering the building, resulting in the high water bill and damage to the building.
