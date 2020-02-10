There are no safety issues involving dams within the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) coverage area, authority officials said.
According to a WTAE-TV (Channel 4) report that aired last week, records the station obtained show the authority-owned Lower Ridge Dam and Ethel Springs Dam are among three in the Derry area that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has termed “deficient” and are in need of repairs.
The news report cited that for the past four years, “inspectors pointed out the telephone pole and guard rail on the dam crest leaning downstream. They said that shows the dam should be closely monitored due to possible slope movement ... Inspectors also expressed concern about cracks that continue to appear in the road that goes over the dam crest, despite repeated repaving.”
DBMA board member Al Checca said in an email to the Bulletin that authority consulting engineering firm Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. and others “inspect all damns regularly and it meets all current requirements.”
In a statement to WTAE-TV, authority manager Amy Forsha said there are “no safety concerns” with the dam. She added that the authority is working with the DEP to improve the dam and bring it up to the current design standards. Forsha could not be reached by press time.
According to DEP figures about 740 Pennsylvania dams are deemed high-hazard, which a means structural failure is likely to lead to loss of human life. Of that total, a group of 145 dams that are rated, through data supplied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as high-hazard and in either poor or unsatisfactory condition.
In September 2018, about 30 homes and businesses were evacuated for precautionary reasons after the Lower Ridge Dam had reached high water levels. County emergency officials said the dam, located off Twin Maples Road, was 2 feet below evacuation level at the time.
About 100 people were taken to temporary shelters after warning and evacuation notifications were issued because of high water levels and seepage of water along the downstream toe of the dam. Checca noted that he was part of the evacuation at the time.
The Lower Ridge Dam was down for maintenance earlier in 2018 when the drain line was damaged during a geotechnical stability analysis.
According to the DBMA website, the authority’s water system consists a 1.25 MGD water treatment plant which treats surface water collected in the Upper and Lower McGee Run water dams located on Derry Ridge. The water is then piped to Ethel Springs Lake. The authority’s current water production is an average of 600,000 gallons per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.