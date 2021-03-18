The Derry Borough Municipal Authority board on Wednesday approved moving forward with plans to construct a new sludge press building to save the authority from paying to have liquid sludge trucked away for processing and disposal.
Authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said engineers received bids last month for a new sludge press building that would be insulated to allow year-round operation even when outside temperatures dip below freezing.
The authority board at Wednesday’s meeting approved awarding bids for general construction to contractor Swede Construction Corp., the low bidder at $400,000, and for electrical work to PFB Electric Co., the low bidder at $55,056.
“If we go with the project, we calculated it will pay for itself in about 10 years,” compared to paying to have liquid sludge trucked away, treated and disposed of elsewhere, Gera said. “The problem you have is you don’t know what it’s going to cost to haul liquid sludge out in the next couple years.”
To help fund the project, the authority has received a $200,000 grant from the state’s PA Small Water and Sewer Program. DBMA manager Amy Forsha said the authority has funds available in investment accounts to cover the remaining costs.
“I think it’s time to invest in ourselves, upgrade and move forward with the project,” DBMA board member Al Checca said.
The board also voted to have Gibson-Thomas get plans for a sewer line replacement project along North Chestnut Street “shovel ready,” so the authority can seek grant funding for the project when the next round of PA Small Water and Sewer Program grants become available.
“The lines have a couple different breaks,” Forsha said. “They’re terra cotta lines and they weren’t replaced during the Fourth Ward project.”
Forsha said the authority is continuing to investigate flooding issues in the Fourth Ward area, including extra or unused connections to the sanitary sewer system and capping those connections off as needed to prevent stormwater infiltration.
“A lot of those lines aren’t really active lines, they were dug through during construction but they’re an access point that’s allowing water to navigate underground into our system,” Forsha said. “We’re just trying to tighten up anything we can on our end.”
Smoke and dye testing has been completed in the Fourth Ward area, Forsha noted, although additional testing could be conducted.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved for the authority to hire an additional full-time worker to help handle additional dye testing throughout the rest of the DBMA system as well as other duties. Applicants can send resumes to the authority office at 620 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 or email them to manager@derrywater.com.
There are roughly 800 more homes in the DBMA system for which dye testing is needed, Forsha said.
In other business, the board approved:
- A resolution amending the authority’s pension plan based on union contract negotiations. Under the changes, the authority would contribute a set percentage into the pension plan each year based on employees’ salaries and match up to 3% more in employee contributions;
- Seeking bids for televising lines to help identify stormwater infiltration sources;
- Discounts for three customers who experienced unusually high water usage as a result of leaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.