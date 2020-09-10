Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) manager Amy Forsha clarified comments made during Tuesday’s regular Derry Borough Council meeting after the Bulletin was provided incorrect information by council relating to a sewer lateral ordinance.
In an email Forsha sent to every borough council member and to the Bulletin, she addressed comments made during Tuesday’s council meeting that suggested the DBMA was “stacking ordinances” against residents when conducting inspection and testing of sewer laterals.
“The authority is not stacking ordinances against residents,” she wrote in the email.
“The resident in question that you are referring to is David Jones, who is an ex-borough councilman. He had a blockage in a sewer line that he shared with his neighbor. He chose to abandon his line with his neighbor and install a new line out the front instead of making the necessary repairs on his neighbor’s property.
“After he ran the new sewer line to the front of the property, he did not abandon the old line and left the basement drains connected into the old sewer line, which was to be abandoned and capped. He also did not cap the sewer line that was to be abandoned. He was also given a waiver by borough council so that he did not have to go on to his neighbors property and cap that side of the line. I was told that the borough would be completing this work for him.”
Forsha also clarified that there are two ordinances that govern sewer laterals within the borough: Sewer ordinance No. 480 and ordinance No. 782-18, inspection of private sewer laterals.
“Ordinance 480, specifies that no person shall discharge or cause to be discharged any stormwater, surface water, ground water, roof runoff, subsurface drainage, etc. into the sanitary sewer system,” she wrote in the email. “This is the ordinance that was passed in 1975 and is in dire need of updating as many of the fees and pipe materials have changed since then.”
Forsha said the DBMA has a copy of the sewer lateral inspection instructions on its website with the application for the inspection.
“The inspection instructions detail what all will be evaluated and what will be required to be repaired … Unfortunately you do not always know everything that may be found during an inspection,” she wrote. “If something else comes up during the remediation process, you cannot just leave it unfixed simply because it was not uncovered during the initial inspection. For example, we have no way to know what is all tied into someone’s lateral and as such we could not list out everything that needs to be connected/removed.”
Forsha also wrote in the email that smoke and dye testing taking place in the borough “has nothing to do with the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program.”
“The authority is required to smoke and dye test to reduce excessive inflow and infiltration in the sanitary sewer system by our DEP Corrective Action Plan to address the hydraulic overloading at the sewer plant,” she wrote.
Forsha also addressed comments made by council suggesting the DBMA help residents with digging sewer laterals.
“The authority has three departments that we run — we do not have time, manpower or the equipment needed to dig on private property,” Forsha wrote in the email. “The authority would need to purchase a track hoe and hire additional employees to make repairs on private property. In addition, we are already busy with making our own repairs to the publicly owned infrastructure.
“Also, the authority would then be responsible for backfilling with gravel, driveway, sidewalk and yard restoration. I am sure homeowners would not want to sign a waiver and waive total liability if someone was digging near their home and on their property. The authority is busy with handling our portion of the five-year corrective action plan.”
“The lateral lines are private and not owned by the authority,” Forsha said in the email to council.
