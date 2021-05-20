The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board received more clarity Wednesday about state grant funding it will receive to replace a large amount of lead water lines within the authority’s service area.
The authority learned last month it will receive $2,896,669 though the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST). Derry Borough was the lone Westmoreland County recipient for the funding, which is part of a investment of $117 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 19 counties in the state.
According to a news release, the grant funding will be used to replace “approximately 170 lead service lines, extending from the distribution main to residential property curb stops” within the borough. The project, per the release, will also “reduce the possibility of lead-contaminated water and replace aged distribution lines, aiding in the reduction of unaccounted-for water loss.”
A joint release from state Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) as well as state Sen. Kim Ward (R-Hempfield Township) noted that “service lines from the curb stops to customers’ homes have already been updated and no longer contain lead. In addition, about 8,500 feet of distribution lines in the project area will be replaced to eliminate breaks and leaks that could occur due to the age and condition of the lines.”
The DBMA system serves 2,435 residential customers.
Authority manager Amy Forsha said some of the improvements will be made along Owens Avenue.
“There’s going to be several lines replaced there,” she said last month of the street, which has dealt with basement flooding in recent years. “We actually found two leaking lead service lines since we applied for this grant.”
Peter Buss of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said Wednesday that the authority has been “designated to receive” to grant funding.
“Even though it’s a grant, it still needs to be closed on and that probably won’t be for another month or two,” he added.
Forsha said a meeting is planned next week with PennVEST to go over the grant closing process.
“We weren’t sure as to when we wanted to go out to bid due to project materials being hard to find and project costs being higher right now,” she said, adding that she believes the authority has until the end of 2022 to use the funding. “We have some time.”
Authority board member Sara Cowan will provide Forsha with a list of areas within the borough’s planned summer paving project that will also receive water line upgrades. Some authority board members expressed a desire to target those areas during the early stages of the line replacement project.
Forsha noted that the work includes both service lines and service mains.
“We could certainly designate that area to be done first,” Buss said. “We can direct the contractor where he starts. I don’t know what your paving schedule is, but realistically, we’re four months out from starting service line replacement.”
Authority vice chairman Al Checca expressed concerns that the line project could potentially delay the borough’s paving project.
“Hopefully, we’ll get it to coincide with one another,” authority Solicitor Sam Dalfonso said.
In the other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
Forsha said the authority’s annual Drinking Water Quality Report is available online at http://www.derrywater.com/waterqualityreport.php
- and copies are also available at the authority office.
- Forsha said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will conduct a filter plant evaluation at the authority facility May 25-26. The last evaluation hasn’t occurred in about a decade, she noted, and is conducted to measure turbidity in different parts of the authority system.
- The authority board approved a resolution recognizing former DBMA manager and board president Rich Thomas’ 30 years of service.
- Forsha said die testing continues in the borough’s second ward.
- Forsha said sludge press building electrical work will begin in the “next week or two,” and she said work on the building will likely start in early June. Additionally, she noted that CCTV televising work is slated to begin next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.