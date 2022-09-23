Three Derry Borough Municipal Authority employees who said they were not being paid correctly per their contract and had safety concerns unaddressed were given wage increases after a late night executive session Wednesday.
The three employees – Bill Razpotnik, Zachary Pittman and Ellis Barfield – will all be paid at the non-certified rate of $21.96 an hour after the board approved the change 3-0. Chairman Grant Nicely, treasurer Barbara Phillips and secretary Sara Cowan were the only ones in attendance when the board adjourned from a roughly hour-long executive session.
Wednesday’s meeting was coming to a close when the employees were given time to address the board with their concerns. Before they began, solicitor Sam Dalfonso told the employees he was advising the board members to not address any of the matters brought forth since they dealt with personnel and contract matters, issues which are typically discussed in closed-door meetings before action is taken.
Razpotnik said the employees chose to address the board directly during the meeting because they felt something was being “lost in translation” while talking with management.
“I’ve never worked in an environment like this before where … it’s just bizarre,” Razpotnik said.
The three employees said they run the water filtration and sewage treatment plants by themselves and have been paid at the utility rate, around $19 an hour. They have been asking since May to be paid at the non-certified rate since completing their general exams for operator certification.
The contract between DBMA and Teamsters Local 30, who represents the employees, classifies non-certified employees as having passed their general exam and at least two subclass exams. But as of this year, the authority agreed to classify employees with their general exam and one subclass. It also adopted the practice of starting new employees at the slightly higher utility rate instead of the new employee rate.
Pittman, who passed his general exam and two subclass exams back in August, said the contract does not stipulate which exams are needed to run the plants.
“So, (employees) were taken advantage of,” Pittman said. “We’re not going to do that, we’re not like past people.”
The Bulletin filed a Right-to-Know Law request for a copy of the contract and employee handbook on Thursday. State law allows an agency five business days to respond to requests.
After being notified of the wage increase, Razpotnik, the union steward for Local 30, said they are excited to get the wage they deserve but still a little frustrated it took so long and that it took the employees speaking out at a public meeting to get something done.
Since discussing the wage issue with management months ago, the employees said they have felt undervalued and disrespected. They also alleged numerous safety concerns fell on deaf ears.
“When we bring it to the manager’s attention, it gets ignored,” Pittman said.
During the meeting, Cowan asked manager Amy Forsha if the employees had taken any of their concerns to her. Forsha said no concerns were ever brought directly to her but in the past, Pittman has “threatened” to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Barfield and the others said they typically take their complaints to the foreman but haven’t seen anything materialize once they say something.
The safety complaints from the employees ranged from not having the proper equipment to protect themselves to not having working equipment to monitor water quality.
Razpotnik told the board he was covered in chemicals twice when a malfunction broke glass and “showered him” in chemicals for testing water hardness. He said those tests haven’t been done in months because of the malfunction.
Forsha told the Bulletin Thursday none of the employees at the meeting ever told her about the glass breaking. She said she only found out the testing for calcium and water hardness wasn’t being conducted when she reviewed daily logs.
Since discovering the problem, replacement equipment has been ordered, Forsha said.
Razpotnik said the equipment to test the pH level of the water was broken for six weeks.
“The issue was resolved weeks ago and the equipment was never not working,” Forsha said.
According to her, the pH tester was not calibrating properly. Initially, the probe was cleaned and everything seemed fine but then it began having issues again. Those issues only lasted a couple of weeks, Forsha said, but Razpotnik stood by his statement that it was more than a month.
Forsha and Razpotnik said despite not calibrating correctly, the equipment was still used to test the pH level.
The testing equipment has since been replaced but Razpotnik said it should have never been an issue to begin with.
“We should have a spare on site but we don’t,” he said.
While not a perfect calibration, the equipment was still able to provide readings, she said.
Both tests are not required by the PDEP or U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Data collected from those tests typically help guide decisions related to water quality and not water safety.
Data from the Pennsylvania Drinking Water Reporting System shows DBMA had one violation this year for failing to report sampling data of total organic compound (TOC) levels. Recording the level of TOCs in water is one indicator used to determine quality but is not a standalone measure. Records show there was a reporting error and the DBMA is now in compliance.
As for employee safety, the employees said they had to purchase their own respirators for working on transite pipes along Bergman Road and 5th Avenue. Transite pipe, which was used in the mid-1900s, has asbestos in it – a known human carcinogen as classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The employees said they have bought their own respirators to protect themselves while working after the authority refused to purchase them. Razpotnik also claimed they are not being given the proper equipment to cut the pipes properly.
But Forsha said none of the employees at the meeting have ever requested respirators be purchased to protect against asbestos. She added that while the employees may not be trained in handling asbestos, the authority’s foreman is certified in asbestos abatement.
According to state records, the authority is required to test for asbestos every nine years and will be required to submit samples by the end of the year. Records do not show any issues with asbestos in the past.
When the employees said they have been moving 150-pound chlorine drums down a steep hill to the water plant using a hand cart, Forsha said it was the first time she has ever heard that complaint.
“We have been moving (the drums) that way since the authority opened,” Forsha said. “I’m not sure where (the employees) are coming from with these safety complaints.”
Forsha told the board she has always asked the employees to bring any safety concerns to her attention. She added she had specifically asked Pittman, who holds a bachelor’s degree in safety science and master’s in management, to provide his input as well.
“I’ve always told him since he started to please make suggestions because he knows how things are supposed to be done,” Forsha told the board.
Pittman said he wouldn’t do that when he isn’t being paid fairly to begin with.
“So, she wants me to make suggestions yet not pay me the appropriate rate,” Pittman said Wednesday before the board’s vote. “That’s my college degree. If you’re good at something you don’t do it for free.”
Dalfonso said all registered complaints with management have been addressed. Forsha told the Bulletin it will have a meeting with employees on Friday to discuss a new safety complaint form that will be adopted to better track employee concerns.
She added there are no safety or quality concerns with the water the authority provides. Required quality reports and a search of the state database do show the authority in compliance.
Razpotnik said Thursday a lot of their concerns were addressed but he remains worried that it took employees going to the board meeting to have the issues addressed.
“We all want to do our job the right way and want to provide the community with safe water,” Razpotnik said.
On Thursday, the authority board released the following statement:
“The board really appreciated the employees coming in and expressing their concerns directly to us since there certainly has been a communication block between everyone. They should be treated as the respected employees they are, for a job well done consistently.
“In the heat of summer and frigid temps of winter, they are the ones making sure we all have running water in the borough. They deserve it.
“The board is hopeful and seeing to it that we can maintain this level of communication between the employees, manager and the board members going forward to ensure the safety of them all as well.”
