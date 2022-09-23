Three Derry Borough Municipal Authority employees who said they were not being paid correctly per their contract and had safety concerns unaddressed were given wage increases after a late night executive session Wednesday.

The three employees – Bill Razpotnik, Zachary Pittman and Ellis Barfield – will all be paid at the non-certified rate of $21.96 an hour after the board approved the change 3-0. Chairman Grant Nicely, treasurer Barbara Phillips and secretary Sara Cowan were the only ones in attendance when the board adjourned from a roughly hour-long executive session.

