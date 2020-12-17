Grant funding could lead to replacing lead service lines in Derry Borough.
At a meeting held on Wednesday, members of the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board discussed potentially applying for Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) funding through a lead line replacement initiative.
Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said PennVEST has $93 million available in the form of principal forgiveness loans to address remediation of lead in drinking water in Pennsylvania.
DBMA manager Amy Forsha said lead service lines “are sporadic within (Derry) borough.”
“I would probably say at least 50 that I have a list of. But I think there are other ones that are undocumented,” she said.
On Oct. 4, 2019, the Water Infrastructure Funding Transfer Act (WIFTA) was signed into law, according to PennVEST’s website. This statute temporarily expands the Clean Water to Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) transfer authority specifically to address lead-related threats to public health in drinking water.
“When you replace the lead service, you have to replace not just the authority’s portion, but it has to go right into the house,” Gera said. “The downside is you have to maintain and be responsible for that service for the 20-year period of (the PennVEST loan).”
Should the total dollar amount requested exceed the funds available under the SRF transfer, the principal forgiveness loans will be prorated across all eligible projects with the difference made up of a low interest loan.
Gera told the DBMA board that he and Forsha will look into estimates to apply for grant funding ahead of the next regular meeting. The deadline to apply for PennVEST funding is Feb. 3.
“It’s something we could look at doing,” Gera said. “We can put a project together and see if we are chosen for a grant.”
Added Forsha: “I think there’s some streets that need done because they are from the 1920s and ‘30s.”
The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, and brass or bronze faucets and fixtures, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
In other business, Forsha said that DBMA has yet to respond to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) after DBMA received a formal letter dated Nov. 5 from DEP outlining the necessary steps for the authority to take in alleviating flooding issues in Fourth Ward.
“I have not responded to them yet,” Forsha said. “I was waiting until we completed the Fourth Ward smoke testing the dye testing, and was just completed the end of last week. I wanted to make sure that I include all of our results.”
Those tests, Forsha said, revealed that 28 homes were in violation out of 253 that were tested.
“Most of the violations were downspouts,” she said. “There were few clean out caps that were missing. And a few driveway drains were connected (to the sanitary sewer system).”
Earlier this year, the DBMA approved to conduct a flow study on the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000. The flow study, which is part of a five-year corrective action plan with the DEP, is needed to help the authority identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the sanitary sewer system. The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
Forsha said part of the corrective action plan is televising every line within the borough system and to separate the work into specific wards, with the Fourth Ward first on the list.
In October, the authority board awarded a bid to televise lines in the Fourth Ward to Pittsburgh-based Robinson Pipe Cleaning Co. The contract covered 15,160 feet of pipe at a cost of $1.10 per lineal foot and will also included close-circuit televising and requested National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO) reports. Forsha said the authority had previously televised many of the borough’s lines, but said the DEP requests NASSCO certification to view certain “categories” of cracks and defects.
“We just finished televising the Fourth Ward last week, also,” Forsha said on Wednesday. The results of the televising have not been returned to DBMA yet.
At a previous meeting, the authority board heard concerns from more than a half-dozen residents following a flooding incident on July 23, and consequently Forsha said DBMA did a large amount of smoke testing in the Fourth Ward area. The testing, she noted, revealed that some homes had cracked sanitary sewer laterals.
Also on Wednesday, the authority board approved tentative 2021 budgets for its water and sanitary sewer departments.
Further details regarding the budgets were not immediately available following Wednesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.