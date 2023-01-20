The Derry Borough Municipal Authority will keep its current practice on how it handles bill grievance requests when a leak is involved but one board member would like to see a written policy.
Discussion of the board’s policy came up after the board approved five bill credits at its Wednesday meeting.
The majority of the issues presented to the board came from four customers who attended Wednesday’s and last month’s meeting to discuss their bill.
Those customers are on a master meter for the properties who are billed separately but are supposed to have the meter read every month to catch any issues.
Over a three-month period, they were billed based on estimated readings before receiving their actual readings, hitting them with the overage charges all at once.
A leak was located and is in the process of being repaired.
The customers argued they should have seen the small leak over the months if their bills were providing actual readings.
At Wednesday’s meeting, authority manager Amy Forsha presented an option to the board to charge the customers $29 for the first 15,000 gallons of water leakage and then credit the rest of the charges to their accounts. That proposal was approved in a 4-0 vote by the board. Derry Borough Mayor Grant Nicely, who also serves as a DBMA board member, was not present.
While discussing a bill credit for a nonprofit customer’s sewage usage, DBMA board member Benjamin Bush asked if the board should consider adopting a more rigid policy when it comes to bill credits, ensuring issues are handled equally.
“I think it might make sense for us to look into (a written policy),” Bush said. “If we go ahead and say we’ll wipe out your entire leakage, everybody else is going to be knocking on our door.”
Typically, the board will credit bills by 50% for customers who are current on their bills and 25% for those who are behind on payments.
Solicitor Sam Dalfonso suggested the board keep its current practice as it allows for greater flexibility.
“The problem with the policies, there’s so many different unique situations for each and every house,” Dalfonso said. “I’d hate for you guys to have to commit to something when it’s very clearly obvious that they have a leak problem.”
Bush asked if the board has a policy or past practice for how many times a customer can request a bill credit. Chairperson Barbara Phillips said she couldn’t recall a time when a customer had come back more than once.
The board approved 50% bill credits for the two other customers who wrote letters to the authority.
The authority board adopted a drug testing policy for employees pending final language. The policy still needs updated in addition to including correct language related to the state’s medical marijuana program, according to Dalfonso.
The authority has received a design but no cost estimates for catch basin replacements along West 3rd Avenue. The plan includes replacing two catch basins and a stormwater pipe that runs under the road.
Derry Borough Councilman Chad Fabian brought the issue of water running over the curb to the authority back in October.
The authority still needs to purchase and install around 50 stormwater catch basins as part of its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) plan. The borough and municipal authority received a five-year permit to implement the load reduction requirements, which is set to expire this year.
The authority board approved four payments to contractors for various projects. The payments include:
- $75,748.25 to Carl P. Fekula, Inc. as part of pay estimate 13 of the lead line replacement project. The project still has about $100,000 worth of work and restoration to be completed and is expected to be done in the spring;
- $134,926.45 to Nagy Construction for overlay paving. $4,353.20 of that payment will be made by Derry Borough for requested work on Clifton Street;
- $5,650.90 to Swede Construction Corp. pending inspection and approval from the authority manager and its engineering company, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, and
- $45,750 to Carl P. Fekula, Inc. as part for waterline replacement work on North Ligonier Street. The replacement is an extension of the existing lead line replacement project and was approved at the December meeting. The waterline had been an issue for the authority for some time and broke again last month.
The DBMA board’s next meeting will be held 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
