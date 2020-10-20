The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) honored its past and celebrated its future on Thursday.
Authority board chairman and former authority manager Richard Thomas was presented with an Extended Service Award from the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, recognizing his 30 years of service with the authority. And the authority also showed off its recent plant upgrades during an open house attended by state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, among others.
Thomas was appointed to the authority board in 1991 and eventually became authority manager, serving for 14 years until retiring in 2015. He later rejoined the board and currently serves as chairman.
Aside from his state award, Petrarca presented Thomas a citation for his decades of service with the authority.
“I appreciate not only your friendship, but what you’ve done for the authority over the years,” Petrarca said of Thomas. “(The authority) benefits the community, benefits the area, and I think people sometimes take those things for granted.”
State funding helped paved the way for DBMA to make needed electrical upgrades to its water treatment plant. Of the $594,207 project, $223,890 was funded through a state PA Small Water and Water grant. Authority manager Amy Forsha praised the efforts of Petrarca in helping the authority secure the state funding.
As part of the project, a number of upgrades were made to the main pump room and elsewhere in the system. The improvements inside the main pump room include replacing high service pumps installed in 1933 and 1964, respectively, and replacing a backwash pump that dates back to 1933. Also replaced was a motor control center from 1972 and four types of valves.
Thomas said the upgrades provide “more automated controls” and will allow the authority to “process the water efficiently and still maintain a high degree of quality.”
“I’ve seen a lot of this happen, and have seen the evolution of the municipal authority, and it is now in good hands with Amy (Forsha). And Gibson-Thomas Engineering has been by our side the whole time, giving us expert opinions on a number of items,” Thomas added. “One of the latest ones was improving the water dams up on the ridge, and of course, this project.”
The authority’s system provides water to all of Derry Borough and portions of Derry Township. The current customer base includes more than 2,400 residential customers, along with commercial, industrial and municipal customers.
The authority’s water treatment plant treats surface water collected in the upper and lower McGee Run water dams located on Derry Ridge. The water is then piped to Ethel Springs Lake. Last month’s water production was slightly more than 565,000 gallons per day, according to authority figures.
Petrarca noted that the water system, which also includes more than 55 miles of water mains and nearly 150 hydrants, is noted for its high level of service when it comes to operations and water quality.
“I know this municipal authority is well-received in Harrisburg and we have been fortunate to secure state grant dollars for a number of projects here ... this has been a very high quality operation,” he said.
