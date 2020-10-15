Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) on Wednesday evening announced a system-wide boil water advisory that had been in place since Sunday had been lifted.
Customers throughout the DBMA water system had been advised to boil water before using as a precaution after a water line break in the authority’s main pump line near the intersection of East Second Ave and South Chestnut Street resulted in a loss of water pressure Sunday.
“A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage,” an update from the authority advised. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
The boil water advisory applied to all DBMA customers.
“Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches,” according to the authority’s notification posted on its Facebook page.
“These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk.”
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
