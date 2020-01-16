The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board tabbed Richard Thomas as chairman during Wednesday’s annual reorganization meeting.
Thomas, who served as authority manager for 14 years until 2015, has most recently held a seat on the DBMA board.
Other board appointments for 2020 include Daniel Chaney as vice chairman, Grant Nicely as secretary, Al Checca as treasurer and Joseph Serrao Jr. as assistant secretary/treasurer.
The authority also selected Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as consulting engineer with a retainer of $250 per meeting or $3,000 per year, the same rate as in 2019; Dodaro, Matta & Cambest, P.C. as solicitor; AmeriServ Financial as depository, and Stehle Consulting as chemist.
In other business:
- Engineer Mark Gera said electrical upgrades are now complete at the authority’s pump station, as the system is now connected to the network. The authority also approved a change order deduction of $1,614.15 to Ligonier Construction Co. related to the project;
- Forsha said the authority is looking into refinancing a $500,000-plus USDA loan; she noted that 28 years are left on the loan. The board said it will discuss its refinancing options with Gibson-Thomas;
- Gera said the North Chestnut Street water line extension project is completed;
- Checca told the board he is open to serving on a committee regarding union contract talks;
- The board approved to craft a resolution to recognize former board member Fred Goodman’s years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.