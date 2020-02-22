The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board at its regular meeting Wednesday approved a proposal from Drnash Environmental to conduct a flow study on the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000.
The flow study, which is part of a corrective action plan with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, is needed to help the authority identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the sanitary sewer system, DBMA manager Amy Forsha said.
“The corrective action plan is because we’re hydraulically overloaded at the sewer plant during wet weather,” she said. “We have people who have downspouts that are connected into the system or people that have sump pumps connected in that should not be. When you have sources like that, it causes overflows and our treatment plant can’t handle it during rainfall events.”
The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
“We’re trying to figure out which areas to focus on,” Forsha said. “We’re going to be going around to all the homes and we’re going to smoke test the entire system over the next few years. Anyone that has downspouts tied in will be required to remove them. We’ll also be dye testing everyone’s downspouts, so that will be happening during this plan also.”
To collect data, nine flow meters will be placed within the sewer system for a period of one to three months, Forsha said. At least one significant rainfall event must occur during the flow study, she noted.
The board also approved a pair of change orders related to electrical upgrades at the authority’s water treatment plant.
The change orders to the contract with Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises for water plant electrical upgrades totaled $92,878.71 to cover installation of a vacuum priming system for new pumps at the plant, a new CT cabinet that has been installed and six new Pratt valves that are yet to be installed.
In other business, the board:
- Heard form Forsha that the authority’s annual audit is completed and that she is expecting the completed report soon;
- Learned the center column of Biotower 1 at the sewage treatment facility was rebuilt and the biotower is now back in service;
- Learned of a request from a West First Avenue resident for improved stormwater controls along Hannastown Road;
- Granted permission to Becky DiCriscio to restore two of the benches along Lake Ethel in memory of her uncle. The board agreed to provide the labor if DiCriscio pays for materials and the plaque, and recommended that vinyl boards be used rather than wood;
- Approved granting a 50% leak credit to a customer on Briar Lane following a water line leak.
- Heard correspondence in the form of a letter from Arthur Warner Co. disputing the authority’s monthly stormwater fee. Company president Roxanne Warner in the letter expressed that the company should be exempt from the fee as there are no storm drains near its property.
