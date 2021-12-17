The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board unanimously approved draft budgets for the water, sewer and stormwater departments on Wednesday.
Manager Amy Forsha reported revisions to the budget and a number of items the authority is reviewing, including the nearly $7,000 the authority has had to pay in order to accept credit cards as a form of payment.
Currently, the authority incurs a charge of 2.9% and a fee of 30 cents per transaction.
On a $100 bill, that totals up to $3.50 to $4 per customer and it’s adding up, said Forsha.
This “convenience fee” is just being paid by the authority, but some board members think the authority should consider charging that fee to customers.
Board member Barbara Phillips said this “convenience fee” is being used by more and more customers because of COVID-19.
“This was significantly more this year,” she said.
Sam Dalfonso, the authority’s solicitor, said the authority wouldn’t be the first to consider charging customers a convenience fee for using a credit card to pay their bills.
“It’s not for our convenience,” he said.
The authority board will discuss it more next month as only three members were in attendance — two in person and one via video.
The water department’s projected income for 2022 is $1,194,038 with expenses of $850,941, leaving $343,097 available before debt service. The amount available for capital improvements depreciation will leave a surplus of $85,906 in 2022.
In addition, the board approved two expenditures for the water department to purchase new vehicles to replace aging vehicles that Forsha said wouldn’t have passed inspection in 2022.
The first was a 2022 Ford F-150 truck to replace the truck that is due for inspection in March. The quote was $28,512. And the second was a 2022 Ford Escape to replace the Escape SUV the authority already has, which is in need of repairs that would’ve cost more than $6,000. The cost of the new Escape is $19,749 after trade-in and other discounts.
The authority also unanimously voted to list two other aging vehicles, a 1987 Ford dump truck and 1990 GMC dump truck, on Municibid for sale.
In other business, the authority board approved the following items:
- Pay Fekula Construction the first payment of $178,950.60 for a water line replacement project, which is underway;
- Pay $49,500 for estimate No. 4 for block laying of sludge press building project.
