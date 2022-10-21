The Derry Borough Municipal Authority recently approved contracts for upcoming road work and chemicals needed to treat its water and sewer plants.
Two companies will provide six of eight needed chemicals that were available for bid. Sal Chemical in Weirton, West Virginia, will provide the authority with phosphate, soda ash, carbon, potassium permanganate and sodium bisulfite.
Barber’s Chemicals in Sharpsville will supply the DBMA with chlorine. No companies were able to provide the authority with DelPac 2020, a coagulant used in water treatment, or Earthtec Algaecide, which is used in ponds.
Amy Forsha, the authority’s manager, told board members Wednesday she spoke with Barber’s Chemicals who stated they could possibly provide DelPac 2020 through a third party. The cost to provide the coagulant would come at a markup, she said.
Univar Solutions, the sole provider of DelPac 2020 in the area and who provided the DBMA with chemicals in the past, did not bid on any of the contracts due to their trucks being too large for the delivery site and safety concerns associated with delivery, according to Forsha.
Nagy Construction of Pittsburgh was awarded $132,250 to complete milling and overlay work on West First Avenue and West Second Avenue. The bid includes two curb replacements and some repairs to the base road.
Dave Overly, a public works employee for Derry Borough, asked the authority for clarification on why he was being ordered to remove a board and fill around a catch basin along Railroad Street. Overly said the section of road has been sinking for years and has caused accidents from vehicles moving over to let oncoming traffic pass.
The work was done as part of his duties although he resides in a residence near where the road is sinking. Overly received a notice from the borough’s new code enforcement officer demanding the work be reversed.
Forsha told the board nothing should be in the catch basin but agreed to have engineers from Gibson-Thomas Engineering take a look at the problem and make determinations for repair.
“I feel that the engineer should look at the situation and that someone should have requested permission from us before altering our catch basins and the drainage within the borough,” Forsha said.
There was also confusion as to whether Overly had done the work as part of his borough duties or as a private citizen.
“It wouldn’t have mattered if it was in front of my house, yours, anywhere in town,” Overly said. “If the road’s falling off I’m going to fix it.”
Sara Cowan, who sits on the DBMA board and is also Derry Borough Council president, said she directed code enforcement to remove the citation Overly received as he did not know the work was done by the borough.
Borough councilman Chad Fabian also attended the meeting as a resident. He told the board he was looking to have his basement waterproofed due to water that is flowing over a nearby curb, running through a parking lot and onto his property. Fabian asked if the authority could install a catch basin somewhere nearby to catch the flowing water.
“There is a catch basin all the way from McGee Run all the way to North Lincoln Street and around the corner until (state Route) 217,” he said.
Fabian asked how much it would cost to have a catch basin installed. Forsha said she didn’t know exactly but estimated it would cost around $2,500. Fabian, who sits on the public works committee for the borough, said the price would be absurd considering how shallow the storm lines are in the area.
“If Rich Santella charges you guys $2,500 for a catch basin in front of my house you’re getting ripped off in a big time way,” he said.
Forsha asked if Fabian had approached the borough about replacing the curb to fix the problem. Fabian said the borough is planning a paving project which includes his street next year and he would like to see a catch basin installed before the paving is done.
The board agreed to have Gibson-Thomas Engineering look to see if fixing the curb would rectify the problem before it agrees to install a catch basin.
The Derry Borough Municipal Authority will meet again 7 p.m. Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.