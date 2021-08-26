The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board on Wednesday awarded a bid to replace a large amount of lead water lines within the authority’s service area.
Carl P. Fekula Inc. of Monongahela was awarded the $1.94-million bid. The company’s bid amount was the lowest of seven bidders and the bid award still requires Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) approval, authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said.
This spring, the authority learned it would receive $2.89 million in grant funding though the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST). Derry Borough was the lone Westmoreland County recipient for the funding, which is part of a investment of $117 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 19 counties in the state.
According to a news release, the grant funding will be used to replace “approximately 170 lead service lines, extending from the distribution main to residential property curb stops” within the borough.
The project, per the release, will also “reduce the possibility of lead-contaminated water and replace aged distribution lines, aiding in the reduction of unaccounted-for water loss.”
A joint release from state Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) as well as state Sen. Kim Ward (R-Hempfield Township) noted that “service lines from the curb stops to customers’ homes have already been updated and no longer contain lead.
In addition, about 8,500 feet of distribution lines in the project area will be replaced to eliminate breaks and leaks that could occur due to the age and condition of the lines.”
The DBMA system serves more than 2,400 residential customers.
One sticking point that needs to be settled, however, is the lead water line project coinciding with the borough’s street paving project. Gera said overlap among the two projects will only occur at High and South Ligonier streets, respectively, while the area of total overlap covers slightly more than 1,600 square yards.
Gera noted that requirements related to curb-to-curb paving in the borough’s ordinance may lead to added project costs for the authority.
“The current borough ordinance says anything over 25 lineal feet has to be paved curb-to-curb, regardless of the street condition. PennVEST will not pay for that — they only pay for ditch line paving,” he said, adding that paving curb-to-curb in the project areas would cost the authority an estimated $176,000. “It’s something that the borough should consider, how you want to handle that. You go curb-to-curb on all those streets, it’s going to cost the authority money.”
Gera noted that curb-to-curb paving is not common on older streets such as in Derry Borough, at least in recent years, as that type of paving is typically done on streets fewer than five years old.
Borough officials plan to further discuss the projects and are expected to award a paving project bid at a special meeting Tuesday. Sept. 7, before Derry Borough Council’s regularly scheduled work session. The paving project could begin in late summer or early fall, officials said previously.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- DBMA Manager Amy Forsha said the authority is looking to hire a full-time water/wastewater operator trainee to work the afternoon shift (2:30 to 10:30 p.m.). For more details on the position, visit the authority website. A resume and cover letter can be emailed to manager@derrywater.com or mailed to Derry Borough Municipal Authority, Amy L. Forsha, Manager, 620 North Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 31;
- The authority board approved a pay estimate of $18,169.83 to Robinson Pipe Cleaning to televise lines;
- Forsha said die testing is almost completed within the borough and smoke testing is slated to begin soon;
- The authority board approved to waive seven months of a customer’s stormwater bill he claimed he did not receive. The customer agreed to pay the remaining balance on the account;
- The authority board approved to reduce a customer’s bill by 50% after a line service leak was discovered at the home.
