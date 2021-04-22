Thanks to state grant funding, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) will now have the ability to replace a large amount of lead water lines within its service area.
The authority learned Wednesday it will receive $2,896,669 though the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST). Derry Borough was the lone Westmoreland County recipient for the funding, which is part of a investment of $117 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 19 counties in the state.
According to a news release, the grant funding will be used to replace “approximately 170 lead service lines, extending from the distribution main to residential property curb stops” within the borough. The project, per the release, will also “reduce the possibility of lead-contaminated water and replace aged distribution lines, aiding in the reduction of unaccounted-for water loss.”
A joint release from state Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) as well as state Sen. Kim Ward (R-Hempfield Township) noted that “service lines from the curb stops to customers’ homes have already been updated and no longer contain lead. In addition, about 8,500 feet of distribution lines in the project area will be replaced to eliminate breaks and leaks that could occur due to the age and condition of the lines.”
The DBMA system serves 2,435 residential customers. “I’m pleased to assist with securing this important funding,” Silvis said in the release. “Possible lead contamination of drinking water should not be a concern, especially for families with young children. We know the danger lead poses to our youngest citizens.”
Added Ward: “We are pleased to partner with PennVEST, to help secure this important grant for our community and the people we serve. This important funding for the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry will ensure every citizen will continue to have access to clean and lead-free drinking water.”
Authority manager Amy Forsha said at Wednesday’s meeting while more project details will be provided in the near future, she said some of the improvements will be made along Owens Avenue.
“There’s going to be several lines replaced there,” she said of the street, which has dealt with basement flooding in recent years. “We actually found two leaking lead service lines since we applied for this grant.”
Authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said securing the state grant is the first step in making necessary improvements to DBMA’s infrastructure.
“I’m real happy with the number,” he said. “We just have to wait and see what happens. The first part of the hurdle is we got funded, then we’ve got to close with PennVEST and that takes time.”
In other business, the authority board approved to resubmit its pollutant reduction plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Meeting pollutant reduction benchmarks is part of federally mandated MS4 requirements, which calls for municipalities to limit stormwater runoff and, by extension, to gradually decrease the percentage of particulates (such as soil or pollutants) that are being deposited into nearby natural waterways
In June 2019, the authority board approved establishing a monthly fee to borough customers to help fund work to meet MS4 requirements. The fee system currently brings in roughly $120,000 per year, Forsha noted.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board awarded a $99,090 bid to Robinson Pipe Cleaning to televise lines. Last year, the board awarded a separate bid to the Pittsburgh-based company to televise lines in the borough’s Fourth Ward;
- The board approved an annual donation, in the amount of $500, to the Derry Volunteer Fire Company;
- The board approved for the authority to donate water to fill Derry Community Pool, at an amount of water not to exceed $1,000;
- The board approved to provide a 50% bill reduction to a customer after a water leak resulted in an excessively high bill;
- The board held an executive session Wednesday for personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.