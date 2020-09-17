The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) is awaiting word from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on the next step toward alleviating flooding issues in sections of the borough.
During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s authority meeting, resident Barbara Phillips — who last week was appointed as the newest member of Derry Borough Council — asked about the progress of a DBMA plan to assist with flooding and supply flow reports to the state agency.
“I’m not aware of a particular plan, but I know we were required to submit flow monitoring within two weeks to the DEP,” authority manager Amy Forsha said, adding that the authority submitted a report to the DEP and is waiting for a response.
Phillips, however, expressed confusion after a DEP representative told her that a plan had to be provided by the authority.
He noted that the authority “can’t depend on the DEP to correct our problems.”
Forsha reiterated at Wednesday’s meeting, which was held online via Zoom, that she is “not aware of a formal plan that needed to be developed.”
In the meantime, Forsha said the authority is moving ahead with smoke and dye testing in the borough’s Fourth Ward, adding that letters were sent to 372 residents within the area.
“We’re going house to house and documenting which (homes) we visit, if they’re not in violation or if they’re in violation,” she said. Forsha noted that when the authority performed smoke testing in the past, it took photos and dispatched workers to document any homes in violation.
At a previous DBMA board meeting, the authority heard concerns from more than a half-dozen residents following a flooding incident on July 23.
More than 10 residents from West Owens Avenue, Leo Street and Ridge Avenue were affected by that evening’s flooding, per letters sent to the authority, adding that many had flooded basements and lost personal items. One resident said his home received more than 14 inches of water.
After the July flooding incident, authority manager Amy Forsha said the DBMA did a large amount of smoke testing in the Fourth Ward area. The testing, she noted, revealed that some homes had cracked sanitary sewer laterals. The authority also sent letters to affected residents, asking if they were interested in having their sanitary sewers televised free of charge.
Earlier this year, the DBMA approved to conduct a flow study on the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000. The flow study, which is part of a five-year corrective action plan with the DEP, is needed to help the authority identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the sanitary sewer system. The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
The authority is hopeful the corrective action plan results in other solutions to alleviate the flooding issues. Forsha said more smoke testing is also slated as part of the plan.
In other business:
- The authority board approved a contract with Pro 1 Paving through the end of 2020 for paving work tied to repairs made earlier this year. The pact includes paving water patches at a cost of $3,600, sewer patches for $10,400 and storm water patches for $4,850;
- The board approved a contract with Schultheis Electric Inc. for a manual transfer switch at the authority’s Mowry Way pump station. The upgrade, Forsha noted, is needed as part of a DEP emergency response plan to ensure the authority can provide uninterrupted water service to customers;
- Richard Thomas, chairman of the authority board and former DBMA manager, will be recognized for 30 years of service during an awards presentation ceremony at 1 p.m. Oct. 15. The ceremony will be followed by a tour of the authority’s water plant electrical upgrades. State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, plans to present the award;
- Forsha said authority engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. is moving along with manhole inspections, adding that “a few” manholes had inflow and infiltration issues;
- Forsha said she will assist Derry Borough Council with its proposed plans to update a sewer lateral testing ordinance that would reduce costs for residents selling their homes;
- Forsha said the authority recently found two additional homes that had sanitary sewage connected into a storm sewer, one on East 2nd Avenue and another on East 3rd Avenue. She noted the authority is working to set up dig dates to correct the matter;
- The board approved for Forsha to determine the amount of credit given to a customer for water that failed to go into the authority’s sewer system.
