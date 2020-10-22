Nearly three months after a flooding incident in the borough, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) is still awaiting a formal response from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on the next step to alleviate flooding issues in part of the municipality.
However, at Wednesday’s authority board meeting, conducted online via Zoom, DBMA manager Amy Forsha updated the board on corrective actions being done in the borough’s Fourth Ward.
“At our meeting back in August, (the DEP) requested flow metering data and we provided them a flow metering report,” she said. “We also came up with a plan to do smoke and die testing in the Fourth Ward. We are 56% completed with the die testing within the Fourth Ward, and testing all the downspouts and driveway drains and making sure they’re not connected to the sanitary sewer system.
“We did the easy ones first and we’re saving the harder ones for last. We found probably three properties that have downspouts connected; the sump pump that was connected has been disconnected, and the properties with downspouts have yet to be disconnected but everyone has been notified.”
Forsha said those customers have time to comply before the issue is brought to a code enforcement officer.
“As we find them and do the inspections, the property owners are getting notified,” she said.
State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, is also working with the authority and DEP on the matter.
At a previous meeting, the authority board heard concerns from more than a half-dozen residents following a flooding incident on July 23.
More than 10 residents from West Owens Avenue, Leo Street and Ridge Avenue were affected by that evening’s flooding, per letters sent to the authority, adding that many had flooded basements and lost personal items. One resident said his home received more than 14 inches of water.
After the July flooding incident, authority manager Amy Forsha said the DBMA did a large amount of smoke testing in the Fourth Ward area. The testing, she noted, revealed that some homes had cracked sanitary sewer laterals. The authority also sent letters to affected residents, asking if they were interested in having their sanitary sewers televised free of charge.
Earlier this year, the DBMA approved to conduct a flow study on the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000. The flow study, which is part of a five-year corrective action plan with the DEP, is needed to help the authority identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the sanitary sewer system. The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
Forsha said part of the corrective action plan is televising every line within the borough system and to separate the work into specific wards, with the Fourth Ward first on the list.
The authority board took a step on that end Wednesday, awarding a bid to televise lines in the Fourth Ward to Pittsburgh-based Robinson Pipe Cleaning Co. The contract will cover 15,160 feet of pipe at a cost of $1.10 per lineal foot, Forsha noted, and will also include close-circuit televising and requested National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO) reports.
Forsha said the authority had previously televised many of the borough’s lines, but said the DEP requests NASSCO certification to view certain “categories” of cracks and defects.
Additionally, Forsha said the authority recently completed its manhole inspection program and the data is being reviewed by consulting engineers. The inspections, she noted, helped uncover excess inflow and infiltration or needed repairs.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Forsha said the DBMA reservoir is currently down 5 feet, which doesn’t meet the “drought” threshold of 10 feet;
- The authority board approved a 25% credit for a customer’s hot water tank leak;
- The authority board approved a $425 refund to a customer after the person had brought in a contractor for a valve-related issue;
- The board held an executive session related to ongoing collective bargaining agreement talks.
