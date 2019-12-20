The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) on Wednesday voted to give religious tax-exempt organizations within the borough a 40% credit on its stormwater fees.
DBMA manager Amy Forsha noted, for example, that First United Methodist Church was paying $160 per month in stormwater fees and will now pay $96 per month with the 40% credit.
The board approved the measure with chairman Al Checca casting the lone dissenting vote.
The stormwater fees are part of the borough’s plan to meet federally mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) guidelines, which requires municipalities to limit stormwater runoff and, by extension, to gradually decrease the percentage of particulates (such as soil or pollutants) that are being deposited into nearby natural waterways.
This past summer, DBMA formally approved establishing a monthly stormwater fee to borough customers.
As discussed previously, the monthly fee for single-family residential properties will begin at $10 per month. For all other types of properties in the borough, including businesses, the monthly fee will be calculated based on the impervious surface area — roofs, parking lots, etc. — on the property.
Forsha said previously that a study of more than 50 single-family residential properties in the borough was used to establish an “Equivalent Residential Unit” (ERU) figure equal to the average impervious surface area for such properties. That ERU figure of 0.057 acres, or just less than 2,483 square feet, will be used to calculate other properties’ stormwater fees. Using aerial maps, the authority will calculate the number of ERUs based on a measurement of the impervious surfaces on the property, rounded up to the nearest half-ERU, and assess a fee of $10 per ERU.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board appointed Rennie & Associates to conduct the authority’s 2019 audit;
- Forsha noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently completed its annual inspection of the authority’s water treatment plant;
- Approved a pay estimate of $8,789.26 to Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises for pump installation work as part of an electrical improvement project at authority’s water treatment plant;
- Forsha said the authority is still in talks with the DEP to finalize a corrective action plan for the DMBA sewer system, as it remains hydraulically overloaded;
- The authority, Forsha said, recently submitted a Growing Greener grant application in hopes of adding some stormwater Best Management Practices to the authority office;
- Authority workers recently corrected the sewer lateral of a property on High Street, which had been connected into the DBMA storm system. Forsha said plans are in place to do similar work on another borough property.
