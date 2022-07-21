The Derry Borough Municipal Authority approved donations to local nonprofits and eased payments for a few customers at Wednesday’s meeting.
The authority board received requests from the Derry Community Pool and Derry Volunteer Fire Company for donations.
The DBMA approved a $1,000 donation to the pool. The board has approved the same donation to the pool in the past which helps with refilling costs, manager Amy Forsha said.
Derry Volunteer Fire Company will receive a $500 donation. Donations to the department have varied in the past. Forsha did not know how much was donated last year but said it was in the $500 range.
Three customers will have large bills they recently received cut in half. In the three instances, two customers live alone and were either unaware of a leak, or couldn’t find one that would cause the increase. The other issue dealt with a bill which was sent to the wrong address.
The reduction of the bills will save the customers between $115 and $300. All of the customers had accounts in good standing.
A water line break at M & B Place shut down water service temporarily for a few residents and has led to the need for an emergency repair.
The old line was previously privately owned and a 1.5-inch line. The DBMA is in the process of getting the required two quotes for repair. Forsha said the authority should look at finding grant money to replace the line with standard 8-inch pipe.
The line services about 10 homes, Forsha said.
A grant to repave the authority’s parking lot has been approved. Requests for bids for the project should be published soon.
Four butterfly valves, general purpose shut-off valves, need to be replaced after they were damaged during a power outage. Forsha told the board she has tried to reach someone at West Penn Power to see what can be done to alleviate the constant outages it had over the past few months. She has been left on hold for hours with no answer, she said.
With $11 million in federal grant money for dam safety soon to be up for grabs, the authority will try to get a small portion of the funding. The authority will have to compete with projects across the nation and the dams it maintains are not up to current build guidelines because they were built so long ago — making things “complicated”, according to Forsha.
While the dams are not in a state that would cause enforcement action to be taken, the DBMA must be making progress to getting the dams to where they need to be.
The authority’s three dams, Ethel Springs, Upper Ridge and Lower Ridge, were last inspected in 2020 according to the National Inventory of Dams. All three have a poor condition rating meaning there is a safety deficiency related to normal operations.
The dams require yearly inspections but records were last updated in April 2021, meaning a more recent inspection may have occurred.
The DBMA transported 27,500 gallons of liquid sludge last month because its sludge press is not running yet. There had been a lack of progress in completing the project but after discussions between the contractor and Forsha, the press should be operational soon.
Last month the authority treated 14 million gallons of wastewater, an average of 467,033 gallons a day. The treatment plant is rated for 654,000 gallons a day.
The sixth payment for the lead service line replacement project was approved in the amount of $124,282.35 to Carl P. Fekula, Inc. The project has cost a little more than $800,000 so far, according to the payment document provided by DBMA.
The municipal authority will meet again at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the authority building located at 620 Chestnut St., Derry.
