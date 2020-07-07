To provide gun owners with the information they need to be responsible with their Second Amendment rights, Rep. Eric Davanzo (R-Westmoreland) will host a Concealed Carry Seminar from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the West Newton Sportsmen’s Club, 35 Sportsmans Road in West Newton.
This seminar will focus on important aspects of the Second Amendment and gun owner rights. Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, will be the featured speaker. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
“While COVID-19 put a major damper on the outreach events I wanted to hold for the district, we’re finally able to move forward,” Davanzo said. “Given the importance of our constitutional rights, especially during times like we’ve recently faced, I think a Concealed Carry Seminar is the perfect first event. I encourage everyone to come out, from those with little experience to others who wish to brush up on the law after carrying for decades.”
Concealed carry permit holders or those looking to obtain a concealed carry permit are encouraged to attend as the Westmoreland Sheriff’s Unit will be available for permitting.
While there is no charge for this seminar, space is limited. RSVP by Friday, July 31 to Davanzo’s district office at 724-929-2655 or online at RepDavanzo.com/events to reserve a spot.
