Rep. Eric Davanzo, R-Westmoreland, announced that Sewickley Township received a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grant in the amount of $158,900. The money will be used to make improvements to Crabapple Lake Park.
The renovations to the park will involve converting the deteriorated tennis courts into two basketball courts, three batting cages, three pitching screens and a small common area. Chain link fencing, light poles, benches, tables and line painting will all be included in the renovation.
“Over the last year, time outdoors has been much needed and making necessary improvements to the Crabapple Lake Park will only encourage more time outdoors,” said Davanzo. “I am proud to have a part in securing this funding. I am excited to see the improvements to the park and hope to see many people take advantage of this addition to the community.”
