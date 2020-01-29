The dates have been set for public comment regarding the future of the Ligonier Beach property.
The Ligonier Township Supervisors announced on Tuesday that there will be public meetings for the Ligonier Beach Development Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Wednesday, March 25. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. and take place at Fort Ligonier.
“A committee was appointed and they were told to try and keep an open mind, listen to the public and see what is proposed,” chairman John Beaufort said. “Everybody has an opinion about the property.”
The supervisors earlier this month established a committee of 10 members tasked with helping to determine the future of the Ligonier Beach property, home of a historic swimming pool and restaurant on Route 30 near Laughlintown.
Supervisors Scott Matson and Daniel Weimer were appointed to the Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee, along with township planning commission members Sheila Grimm and Mickey Corb, recreation board members Larry Shew and Robert Gangawere, Ligonier Borough representative Ormond “Butch” Bellas and township residents Julie Donovan, Melissa Eller and Mark Sorice.
The supervisors officially approved EADS Group as the engineering firm for the Ligonier Beach development project and the township’s general engineering needs earlier this month. The township will pay the firm between $123 and $133 per hour, plus a flat rate of $125 per meeting.
Members of the Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee will work closely with the township’s new engineers, while also listening to public comments during the two upcoming meetings in February and March.
Residents have previously spoken out in support of restoring the popular outdoor swimming pool, which first opened July 4, 1925, and served as a popular summer destination until its closure following the 2017 season when flooding damaged the pool’s pumps and the restaurant’s furnace.
Another idea previously suggested included an ice skating rink, volleyball court and a miniature boardwalk with concession areas.
A $250,000 grant from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and another $136,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program helped finance the township’s purchase of the property from previous owners Steve and Sherry Kozar. That includes the 1.3-million-gallon, 400-by-125-foot concrete pool.
The McKenna Foundation grant covered half of the land acquisition costs, plus a land survey and phase one environmental study, which were two of the foundation’s conditions for its matching funds, along with the DCNR grant.
The committee’s goal is to have three potential land development plans for the Ligonier Beach property ready for the supervisors to consider by mid-April so the township can apply for a DCNR development grant based on the selected plan.
The ultimate goal is to pick a plan that makes sense for Ligonier Township, one that’s cost-effective and supported by the community as a long-term option.
“The committee is going to have to sit down with the engineers, discuss what is feasible and sustainable, and then make a recommendation to the supervisors,” Beaufort said.
Also on Wednesday, the supervisors heard from James Nieusma regarding the township’s audit report from the state. He said the township did well with the exception of potentially serious problems in zoning enforcement and record keeping.
“The last time they did an audit here was 13 years ago,” Nieusma said. “The reason why it was prompted here was two years with severe flooding and one with a 500-year flood.”
Nieusma said that sheds in the floodplain can float, and if they float downstream, they can end up under bridges. The same can be said for unanchored gas and oil tanks within the township.
“Again, if it floats downstream, it becomes a bomb and could blow up a bridge,” Nieusma said. “As a floodplain administrator, I’m supposed to drive the floodplain every now and then and see these things for myself.”
Nieusma suggested additional permitting for homeowners and using the township website and social media channels to educate the public. Supervisor Stephanie Verna said it’s important to explain that permitting is significant, not because the supervisors want to place additional regulations and pressure on residents, but for affordable and lower insurance purposes.
“What they really want us to have is compliance,” township manager Terry Carcella said. “That’s what this is all about. They want to make sure that we’re following the rules exactly how they’re written in the floodplain ordinance.”
The supervisors also discussed a stormwater project study in Laughlintown.
The township’s plan is to send out a crew, identifying deficiencies, and once those are identified, they will be electronically mapped, modeled, designed and corrected. Township officials said the electronic mapping is helpful, expedites the process and saves money.
Also on Tuesday, the supervisors agreed to provide the service of changing tires for police vehicles at no additional cost by a 4-1 margin with Scott Matson dissenting. There was a motion proposed earlier to charge the police department $35 per four tires, but it failed for a lack of second.
The supervisors also approved a joint resolution between the township and the borough to purchase two new police vehicles, a Ford F-150 and Ford Explorer, which includes financing and cost to have vehicles fitted with necessary equipment.
“In our first year of operations, we did not do any vehicle replacements because we did not have the budget to do so,” Verna said. “We are planning to finance through a loan, so we’re able to spread the cost of these vehicles. That would become part of our operating expense. We have this in our budget to carry this as financing.”
There was a budget update involving the Ligonier Valley Police Department, a joint venture formed last year between the township and the borough.
Verna said the department was just $7,000 over budget in its first year of operation. She added that the majority of the increase was because of wages and personnel, and noted that chief John Berger and assistant chief Mike Matrunics picked up additional shifts to reduce overtime. Berger said there were 5,549 incidents last year, including 220 criminal arrests and 634 traffic citations.
“We did not lose any service,” Berger said. “We’re keeping busy and we had some pretty big arrests. I’m not sure any of us knew how this was going to go and it went really well. We couldn’t do it without your support.”
The supervisors also agreed to sell a two-wheel drive 2002 Ford Econoline van with a reserve of $3,500.
“We don’t have much of a need for it at this point in time,” Carcella said. “It’s in good shape, but everything needs to be four-wheel drive because we need to be able to use it year-round. This vehicle is worthless to me in the winter months because we can’t use it.”
Also on Wednesday, the supervisors accepted a $5,000 grant from the McGinley Foundation for a Memorial Park project near Weller Field. The project, which is expected to include a fishing dock, has about $18,500 of contributions and is expected to cost between $30,000 to $40,000.
Also at the meeting, the supervisors:
- Had a discussion regarding Nicely Road and Fisher Lane water line improvements and potential land development. The supervisors are considering changing the area’s zoning from agriculture to residential for potential development. They said the current property owner is making water and sewage investments to the property.
- “The property owner is not asking for us to change the zoning,” Carcella said. “They’re making the investment. It would be crazy for them to put that kind of money into it and for us to leave it zoned as agriculture.”
- Noted a potential area of internet expansion from the Ligonier Beach area through Laughlintown;
- Formed supervisor committees including personnel, Paul Knupp and Verna; budget, Beaufort and Verna; public works, Knupp and Daniel Weimer; community development and recreation, Beaufort and Matson;
- Recognized former supervisor Wade Thomas for his years of service to the township.
