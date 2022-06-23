When Haley Leonard began bringing home bags of used paper from Derry Area Middle School during the last three weeks of school, her mother, Kayla, had one question.
“What are we doing here?” she asked.
As teachers began clearing out their classrooms of old tests, homework assignments and other handouts, Haley took notice that there was no recycling system in place.
The eighth-grader wanted to do something, so she made an announcement to the middle school teachers that she would take their paper and recycle it. The paper was collected and stored throughout the day in a spare classroom. When the bell rang for the day, Haley would lug a trash bag of paper home.
“At first, my parents thought I was a little crazy,” Haley said.
But when they saw why she was doing it, her parents understood their daughter was just trying to make the world a better place.
“Haley is always the person to go above and beyond,” Kayla said.
As Haley continued to bring bags of paper home and have her parents drive it out to a recycling box near the Derry Township Municipal Building, she realized for there to be a more profound impact, the school would have to get involved.
But Haley didn’t just want to ask for the school to do something, so she hopped onto YouTube and learned how to create and send out a Google Form survey. After creating the survey, she had it sent out to the student body.
While only 16% of middle-schoolers responded, Haley said the school’s total population is small – about 440 students – but they alone create a big impact on paper use.
The students who responded said they prefer pen and paper assignment compared to computer-based learning. Haley said she believes paper assignments won’t be going anywhere, even in a post-pandemic world where students are doing more online learning.
Only a few teachers participated in the recycling project, Haley said. During those three weeks, she collected nearly 10 pounds of paper, including over 1,000 pieces from one teacher.
Haley took her findings to the Derry Area School Board June 2 and gave a presentation to the members.
Afterward, members commented on how impressed they were with the work she had done to prepare, from surveying students to calling recycling companies trying to get quotes for the district.
“This presentation was really, really well done,” Solicitor Ned Nakles told Haley after her presentation.
Board Secretary Scott Chappell has exchanged a few emails with Haley to get more information on getting a recycling program started and knows about the roadblocks she is facing with getting pricing.
“Because Haley is not an employee of the district, she is having a difficult time communicating with companies regarding some of the specifics, so she needs a representative from the district to assist,” Chappell said in an email this week.
He said he is continuing to work and find solutions so the district can know what its options are and the cost.
After her presentation to the board, Kayla was thrilled with what her daughter had accomplished.
“It’s one of my best moments,” Kayla said. “She’s doing something so positive.”
For Haley, she just wants the school district to do its part helping the earth as much as she has.
“I feel as a school district, we should take pride in recycling and try our best,” Haley said.
