The Derry Area School District Board of Directors is accepting letters of interest for a vacant school board seat, but applicants will have less than a week to apply.
At the end of its Thursday special meeting, the board held open discussions on how it would like to fill the seat. The board of directors on Aug. 3 removed former Director Sean Kemmerer for failing to attend two regular meetings consecutively.
Director Nathan Doherty opened discussions by asking the board if it would agree to solicit letters from interested candidates so it can fill the seat by the next meeting. According to Doherty and the district’s solicitor, the board must fill the seat within 30 days of Kemmerer’s removal.
Anyone interested in serving on the school board should submit a letter to the board’s secretary, Scott Chappell, either by email or in person at the district’s business office. Applicants must live within the school district and submit their letter by 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
The school board also made the decision not to accept letters of interest from current candidates in the upcoming November election.
“No one is guaranteed to be elected,” Doherty said. “So I would prefer that we’ve got non-candidates.”
Whoever is appointed will serve a very short term. Kemmerer’s seat was set to expire in November. He was not running for reelection.
According to the board’s calendar, there are only three special meetings and four regular meetings for the term. The final regular meeting Dec. 4 is a reorganization meeting that will onboard those elected in the general election.
Director Nancy Findish said she agreed with Doherty’s position of filling the seat quickly while also being “fair and transparent.”
During the business portion of the meeting, the school board approved a number of new hires and changes to duty assignments in preparation for the upcoming school year. The special meeting was called so employees would be able to start Monday, the first day of in-service for teachers.
The district hired four new teachers, four support staff employees and made additions to the substitute employee list.
The board of directors also approved a change order for the middle and high school paving projects. The change order for Laurel Asphalt in the amount of $3,910 will add parking lot numbering.
The original bid did not include the numbering but was listed as an add alternate.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak told the board that numbering the parking lot was one of several security recommendations. Having numbers and assigned parking for students keeps the morning rush to get to class from becoming a “free-for-all,” he said.
Dave Krinock also presented certificates to three school directors from the Pennsylvania School Board Association for their years of service on the board. Those directors include:
- Kevin Liberoni — 16 years of service
- George “Bill” Feldbusch — eight years of service
- Dean Reed — eight years of service
The DASD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting 6:45 p.m. Aug. 31 at the high school audion.
