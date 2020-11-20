Derry Area School District school board member Sean M. Kemmerer announced Thursday he will be partnering with local business Taps N’at to prepare and distribute Thanksgiving dinners to families in the community next week.
The meals will include turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and rolls.
Families can sign up by contacting Kemmerer directly on his Facebook page, facebook.com/seankemmerer, or by emailing him at skemmerer@dasd.us.
He expects to be able to serve at least 20 families in need. Those wishing to contribute to the efforts can do so by donating Giant Eagle gift cards, he added.
“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever for us to take care of our neighbors.” Kemmerer said. “I have a great support system around me and if I have an opportunity to pay it forward and help out, I want to do that.”
Kemmerer recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Derry Area School District faculty with proceeds from his “Tips for Teachers” livestream events.
Jessica Gray, owner of Taps N’at, was eager to help, offering to allow Kemmerer to use her kitchen to help prepare the meals.
The Derry Township establishment has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but has found success offering takeout wings every Wednesday.
“It is amazing to see how much the community is trying to help my business survive,” Gray said. “We are all in this together.”
Meals can be picked up at Taps N’at, 152 N. Bank St., Derry, PA 15627, between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Delivery can also be arranged for families without transportation. The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Nov. 22.
