Pennsylvania State Police have charged Derry Area School District board of education member Sean Kemmerer with driving under the influence of alcohol following a July arrest.
Kemmerer, 44, of New Alexandria, was stopped by police just after 3 a.m. July 9 along state Route 422 in Worth Township, Butler County. According to the criminal complaint, Trooper Troy McMullen observed a black Chrysler Town and Country traveling on the yellow double line and at one point weaving across both eastbound lanes.
During the stop, McMullen could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Kemmerer’s breath and person, he wrote in the complaint. Kemmerer’s eyes were also bloodshot and glassy, according to the affidavit.
When asked, Kemmerer allegedly told police he had been drinking and agreed to a field sobriety test as well as a preliminary breath test. Both tests provided McMullen with probable cause to place Kemmerer under arrest, the trooper wrote.
Kemmerer was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. Tests results from the PSP laboratory in Greensburg indicated Kemmerer’s blood alcohol content was around 0.192.
Court records show this is Kemmerer’s first DUI arrest and he does not have a criminal history.
Wednesday morning Kemmerer posted a statement on his Facebook page.
“Everybody makes mistakes, and I am no different,” Kemmerer wrote.
He said he was not in a mentally good place back in July and after a bad show that turned confrontational, Kemmerer drove after drinking.
Kemmerer is a singer and performer who goes by the name Sean Styles and Spiffy.
“I drove when I should not have been driving,” Kemmerer said. “Thankfully nobody was hurt, and the isolated incident has served as a catalyst for me to make some positive changes and get back on track.”
Kemmerer added he is not perfect and apologized to those he let down.
“I will try to do better today than I did yesterday and I will try to do better tomorrow than I did today,” he said.
In a phone call with the Bulletin, Kemmerer said he would let his Facebook post serve as his only comment on the matter.
DASD board of education President Dave Krinock told the Bulletin the issue is a personal matter and would not comment further.
Back in March, the DASD board of education approved a resolution condemning inappropriate statements made by Kemmerer and called for his resignation. The resolution also called for the board’s solicitor to find any legal manner in which it could remove Kemmerer and to assist citizens with their legal attempts to remove him.
Under the Pennsylvania Constitution, school board members cannot be removed from their position unless they are found guilty of an infamous act or some misdemeanors. A DUI conviction would not meet the legal threshold to remove Kemmerer.
Along with the misdemeanor DUI offense, he is also charged with three summary traffic violations including careless driving. Kemmerer is scheduled to appear Nov. 22 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
