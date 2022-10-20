Pennsylvania State Police have charged Derry Area School District board of education member Sean Kemmerer with driving under the influence of alcohol following a July arrest.

Kemmerer, 44, of New Alexandria, was stopped by police just after 3 a.m. July 9 along state Route 422 in Worth Township, Butler County. According to the criminal complaint, Trooper Troy McMullen observed a black Chrysler Town and Country traveling on the yellow double line and at one point weaving across both eastbound lanes.

