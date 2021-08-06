Derry Area School District superintendent Eric Curry on Thursday reiterated comments made last week about the district’s plans to make face coverings optional in all buildings for the upcoming school year.
As part of Derry Area’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year, which was approved at a special school board meeting last week, masks will not be required inside district facilities. But masks are required, per a federal mandate, on public transportation such as school buses. Curry said Thursday that bus drivers will also be required to wear masks, adding that masks will be available for students riding buses should they forget them.
The district’s scheduled return for in-person instruction is Aug. 30.
“Our administration and teachers will get us up and running for face-to-face instruction in the fall,” Curry said. “... Hopefully, we’re going to get started with as normal as possible a school year as we can.”
Families are encouraged to visit the “COVID-19” tab on the district website at https://www.dasd.us/ for additional information and resources regarding the pandemic, along with the complete health and safety plan.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved:
- Resignation of Alicia Steininger as a personal care assistant, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Tammy Trice as a nurse aide, effective July 9;
- Resignation of Caitlin Wightman as musical costumer, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year;
- Request of employee No. 490 for an unpaid 12-week family medical leave, effective Sept. 13;
- Resignation of Sarah Mikeska as Title I Summer Jumpstart coordinator, effective July 26;
- Resignation of Coletta Ballash as Teaching Tiny Trojans instructor, effective Aug. 2;
- Resignation of Alec Spehar as a part-time technology specialist, effective Aug. 13;
- List of teachers to teach more than 30 periods, as per the Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) professional contract for the 2021-22 school year;
- Award permanent contracts to teachers Tammy Self, Stacey Krull and Kimberlee Long, as each have completed three years of service with satisfactory ratings;
- To employ Wanda Sullivan as a personal care assistant for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Donna Karrh as a personal care assistant for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Greg Rager as a personal care assistant for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Shelby Fry as a personal care assistant for the 2021-22 school year;
- To approve the personal care assistant list for the 2021-22 school year and set the rate at $11.03 per hour (30-cent increase from previous school year);
- To employ Michael Arone as high school associate principal at a salary of $82,500, prorated for the 2021-22 school year, with benefits per the Act 93 administrative contract, effective Aug. 23 or upon release from current employer;
- To change the status of Jeff Kelly from high school teacher/dean of students to middle school associate principal at a salary of $90,000, prorated for the 2021-22, with benefits per the Act 93 administrative contract, effective Aug. 23, hereby abolishing all K-12 dean of student positions;
- To employ Maurice Bourbons as an elementary library science teacher, beginning with the 2021-22 school year, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification, per the DAEA contract;
- For Greg Ferencak to attend the New Superintendent’s Academy Part 1 from Sept. 23-24 in Harrisburg at a cost of $758.65, to be paid by the district;
- For Greg Ferencak to attend the PAFPC Summer Leadership Forum from Aug. 11-13 in Harrisburg at a cost of $1,143.30, to be paid by the district;
- For Tom Tatone to attend the mandatory Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Grant Summer Symposium virtually from July 20-22, got be paid by grant funds;
- For Kristy Suto to attend the Wilson Language Training virtually Aug. 9-10 and 12, at a cost of $894 to be paid by the ESSERS III grant;
- Athletic coaches for the 2021-22 school year;
- Change of Justin Hill from assistant middle school football coach to assistant varsity football coach for the 2021-22 school year;
- Athletic department ticket policy for the 2021-22 school year;
- Phillip Hood (middle school football assistant), Vaughn Donovan (middle school football assistant) and Jason Cramer (varsity boys soccer assistant) as volunteer coaches for the 2021-22 school year;
- Addendums, effective July 1, between the district and Pressley Ridge Greensburg: Pressley Ridge will invoice Derry Area on a semester basis for all students enrolled at a semester rate of $18,000 per student, and a summer rate of $1,800 or $150 per day for those enrolled in ESY 2022;
- To appoint Scott Chappell and Jacob Guiher as authorized representatives with Berkheimer to receive and transmit any and all tax collection information;
- To enter into an agreement with AGi Repair to buy back 194 iPads, with approximate proceeds of $1,924;
- The following items for the 2021-22 school year: Substitute employee lists; department chairpersons/co-chairpersons, directors, team leaders, instructional leaders and specialists; co-curricular assignments; new textbook listings; school lunch prices at $2.50 per day for elementary students, $2.75 for secondary students and $4 for adults; breakfast prices at $1.40 for elementary students, $1.40 for secondary students and $2 for adults (no changes from the previous school year); to participate in the extended seamless summer option throughout the 2021-22 school year at no cost to students, and the list of bus drivers and routes;
- Streaming license through Swank K-12 Streaming for the 2021-22 school year at an approximate cost of $2,185, using ESSER II funding;
- To set the Title I coordinator/middle school principal official work day as an eight-hour day, paid 35% by Title I funds;
- Contract with Westmoreland Community Action to serve as an emergency rally point;
- To authorize district administrators or designee to accompany students to Latrobe Rotary monthly meetings;
- Field trips and after-school activities, pending global health conditions at the time;
- Tuition agreements with New Story Schools for the 2021-22 school year;
- Enter into an agreement with Upcycle USA LLC to dispose of outdated and used electronics equipment at a cost of $2,295 to the district, and to provide the district with a certificate of destruction in accordance with the Pennsylvania Covered Device Recycling Act;
- Middle school program of studies for the 2021-22 school year;
- DASD district-wide family engagement policy;
- Award bid for pest control and termite services to Sean Rock Exterminating for the 2021-22 school year;
- Affiliation agreement between the district and St. Vincent College;
- Activity reports as per June 30;
- P.A.L. volunteers for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Karen Kerin as marching band percussion instructor for the 2021-22 school year at a salary of $1,000;
- Enter into an agreement with AG Parts Education to buy back Pre-K tablets, with approximate proceeds of $4,000;
- To advertise for bids for the replacement of the middle/high school trash compactor, using capital project funds;
- To continue support of the St. Vincent College Prevention Projects for the 2021-22 school year.
