With classes only days away, district administrators spent much of Thursday's Derry Area School Board special meeting/work session answering questions about a school year like no one has experienced.
In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pennsylvania school districts have been forced to create detailed health and safety plans to safely reopen its facilities. But after those plans were submitted and approved, schools — some of which planned for five days of in-person learning — were forced to change course after the state recently issued new, school-specific reopening guidelines.
In a letter posted on the district website last week, superintendent Eric Curry said Derry Area secondary students (grades 6-12) will begin the school year with a hybrid learning plan. District elementary students (grades PK-5), meanwhile, have three options for families to choose: Full remote learning through Derry Area’s iTrojan program or the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s eAcademy, full in-person instruction or hybrid instruction with two days of in-person and three days of remote learning.
Classes for students begin Monday, Aug. 31.
"There's a lot of excitement about having our students back in the buildings and all the wonderful things that happen with the first day of school," Curry said. "But I also know we have teachers preparing to get their classrooms open and there's a lot of anxiety for them — as there is for us — with regard to what the start of school is going to be like.
"... We know there will be glitches, we know things will not be perfect, we know there will be a lot of things we did not even think about as we try to get the school year up and started. But we will continue to do the great job we always do to meet the needs of our students."
District officials said previously that the hybrid learning plan for secondary students will include two days of in-school instruction, two days of remote learning with their assigned groups and remote learning on Wednesdays for all students.
Last week's change to secondary hybrid learning came after the Derry Area School Board earlier this month approved a plan for five days of in-person learning. Additionally, a recent mandate issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health requires students to wear masks in school at all times with limited exceptions. Those exceptions are when students are 6 feet apart and eating or drinking or taking mask breaks, or when wearing a mask is unsafe to operate equipment or perform a specific task.
"Masks have to be on at all times," said Kris Higgs, the district's director of elementary education. "... It doesn't matter if we are 6 feet apart or 10 feet apart — if we are in school, we have to wear a mask. If we go outside for recess, we have to be wearing a mask."
Greg Ferencak, the district's director of secondary education, added that Derry Area will utilize one mask break per class period at discretion of the teacher.
Under the state's mask requirement, Higgs said students must have a valid doctor's excuse for not wearing a face covering.
"If you're not going to wear a mask, there has to be a reason why you can't wear a mask," she noted, adding that the district will provide cloth or paper masks for students, when needed.
To prevent potential exposure and spread of infection, the district officials said previously it will utilize a “sick” nursing office and a “well” nursing office in each building. This protocol is to be followed by both staff and students. As part of the plan, parents parents/guardians will screen for symptoms at home each morning before school using an online PDE screening tool; no students with symptoms will be sent on a bus or brought to school. Temperature screenings, however, will not be required upon entrance to school for students or staff.
"We're relying on them to help us keep COVID out of our schools," Higgs said of district parents. District officials also noted that Derry Area will not be offering coronavirus testing.
Parents also submitted questions Thursday regarding 2020-21 school year grading averages, questions about online learning and the monitoring process, mask breaks and safety guidelines in place for bus riders. To ensure a safe bus ride, director of athletics/transportation Brett Miller said district buses will be ventilated using the window's hatch system, drivers will wipe down bus areas, everyone on the bus is required to wear a face covering, and buses will be disinfected/sanitized once per day.
To provide a stream of communication between parents and the district, Derry Area technology director Jonathan Kim helped the district create an email address to submit questions to Higgs and director of secondary education Greg Ferencak. Questions can be emailed to faq@dasd.us.
"(Questions) can come from anyone in the community or in the school," Higgs said.
Also Thursday, district parent Lori Latta asked administrators whether they will explore the possibility of allowing fans into district sporting events, citing a desire to see their children to compete along with having a parent or guardian present in the event of an injury.
Unfortunately for Trojans fans and parents, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi has said that Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education recommended that no spectators be allowed at high school sporting events. The PIAA board of directors cleared the way for Pennsylvania to have fall sports last week.
"The state, the department of health, the PIAA, the WPIAL, no one has ever explained to us exactly what the repercussions would be if we (would allow) spectators, but based on this, we would have to shut our programs down if we did not follow this guidance," Miller said. "... I will tell you that the WPIAL and the PIAA have been knocking on the door of the governor's office on a daily basis trying to get him to overturn the (guidelines) on spectators, even if it is just one parent to have some type of representation there."
The district will be holding a virtual meeting with parents to discuss COVID and how it affects athletics. Miller added that the district is working to provide livestreaming this fall for each of Derry Area's sports programs.
"I can assure you that the moment we feel comfortable allowing spectators at our athletic events, the first ones who will get tickets is parents," Curry said.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Resignation of Wendy Ritenour as a personal care assistant, effective Aug. 19;
- Resignation of Becky Lowden as a personal care assistant, effective Aug. 13;
- Resignation of Ashley Fronk as a middle school math teacher, effective Aug. 11;
- Resignation of Karen Stewart as school nurse, because of retirement, effective Aug. 25. Curry noted that the district is in the process of advertising the position;
- Resignation of Theresa Bundy as a high school guidance aide, because of retirement, effective Aug. 24;
- To change the status of Barbara Cramer from high school secretary (Class II) to high school guidance secretary (Class IIA), effective Aug. 31;
- To change the status of Caitlin Wightman from high school transportation/attendance secretary (Class I) to high school transportation/secretary (Class II), effective Aug. 31;
- Additions to substitute employee lists for the 2020-21 school year;
- Supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ Nicole Cramer as a personal care assistant, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ James Hill as seven-hour afternoon high school custodian, effective Sept. 14 or date first available;
- To employ Kristen Crowe as an elementary school teacher beginning with the 2020-21 school year at a salary of $53,770;
- To employ Coletta Ballash as a Teaching Tiny Trojans instructor for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $28 per hour for up to 25 hours per week;
- Resignation of Michael Schmitt as assistant girls’ junior varsity volleyball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ Renee Rectenwald as assistant girls’ junior varsity volleyball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Allen Jurica as a varsity golf volunteer coach for the 2020-21 school year;
- Transfer of $100,000 from the general fund to the capital project fund, and transfer of $100,000 from the general fund to the capital reserve fund;
- Additions to the bus drivers list;
- Revisions to Derry Area’s phased school opening health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year. The revisions, district officials said, include modifications and deletions from the district's previously approved plan;
- Change order of $1,847.67 to Butz Masonry and Excavating LLC for the sod replacement project, utilizing capital project funds;
- Client services agreement with ProCare Therapy for the 2020-21 school year;
- The purchase of 40 HP ProBook teacher laptops from Bit Direct Inc., utilizing capital reserve funds, at a cost of $29,078;
- Approve Jennifer Welty for 35 instructional periods per week for the 2020-21 school year, as per the Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) professional contract;
- Contract with Edlio LLC for updates to the district website at a cost of $7,893;
- Upgrade to Google Enterprise for Education at a cost of $5,232, utilizing federal CARES Act funds;
- A one-year contract with Nedley Landscaping Inc. for maintenance of the football field, at a cost of $11,550, for the period of Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021;
- To permit these students to enroll in the ag/hort program for the 2020-21 school year, with tuition costs to be paid by the sending district and transportation costs to be paid by the sending district or parent: Shelby Glick, grade 11, Greater Latrobe; Hailey Eury, grade 11, Greater Latrobe, and Laurie Rogers, grade 11, Greater Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.