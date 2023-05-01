The Derry Area School District Board of Directors approved the advertisement of three capital projects Thursday for the middle and high schools.
The district will solicit bids for the projects and review those bids before awarding the contracts.
The projects include replacing the middle school gymnasium roof, sealing and line painting of the parking lot and repairs to the Exterior Insulation Finishing System (EIFS).
Scott Chappell, the district’s business manager, described the projects as “overdue” during a presentation of the proposed 2023-24 budget. Most of the items up for repair and replacement have lasted well beyond their expected life cycle, like the gymnasium roof, Chappell said.
“It’s kind of caving in, is pulling in from the outside,” Chappell said of the roof.
The district has already set aside $200,000 for the new set of projects.
The capital projects fund, which currently sits at about $2.2 million, will receive a $500,000 bump in the next school year if the budget is approved in June. In March, the board of directors approved a $600,000 transfer from the general fund to the capital projects fund for ongoing projects.
Along with ongoing projects, an estimated $1.8 million of the capital fund is already spoken for by either expected projects or the $1.1 million bond part of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. The $500,000 influx would leave the district with around $780,000 toward capital projects by the end of the next school year.
Looking at next year’s projects, the district would like to resurface the tennis court and track, which are over a decade old, Chappell said. The district will set aside $260,000 for those projects that could begin in the spring after the track and field season.
The roof and panels of the greenhouse will also need to be replaced, with the roof close to 24 years old. This spring, the district replaced some of the panels after they were damaged by windstorms in March.
The district would also like to purchase another backup generator to prevent issues if the power goes out. Back in December, a power outage led to burst water pipes and flooding of some classrooms and offices.
The district would also like to replace a 20-year-old passenger van along with one of two of its box trucks. The box truck would be replaced with a side-by-side utility vehicle as the older truck is not used as much, Chappell said.
In other business, the board of directors approved three more retirements slated for this summer and the end of the year.
Brenda Bitz, the superintendent secretary, will leave the district at the end of December after 31 years with the DASD.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak said Bitz has served as the “right-hand lady” for the district’s superintendents, having a wonderful career during that time.
Ferencak read some comments from Brenda to the board, whom she thanked for their “leadership, guidance and support over the years.”
Bitz also serves as secretary for the Derry Area School District Foundation and Caldwell Memorial Library.
“A lot of different positions Brenda has held that makes this district kick,” Ferencak said.
The board of directors also approved the retirements of Susan Davis, a personal care assistant, and Therese Smith, a cafeteria backup cook. They will retire May 31 and June 1.
“(Bitz) will be sorely missed, as will Therese and Susan,” Ferencak said.
The board of directors also approved the following measures Thursday:
- A four-year contract between the DASD and the Derry Area Education Support Professionals Association – Secretaries, for the period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027;
- The resignation of Katelyn Law, middle school mathematics teacher, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year;
- Employee #719 to attend the SAP Spring Thematic Workshop, held at St. Vincent College May 2, at a cost of $40, paid with ESSER 7% funds;
- Employee #719 to attend the Youth Mental Health First Aide Training, held at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit #7 May 18, at no cost to the district;
- The hearing waiver memorandum in student discipline incident #261 dated March 20, and
- Approved and adopted the adjudication in student discipline incident #255. The adjudication, dated April 6, was previously approved after an appropriate due process hearing before a committee of the board.
The Derry Area School District will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. May 4 at the high school audion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.