Like other area school districts, Derry Area School District has moved to make masks optional in school buildings.
At a special meeting Monday, the district’s school board voted 7-1 to maintain its health and safety plan. Bill Feldbusch cast the lone dissenting vote, while Sean Kemmerer was absent.
The board initially approved the district’s health and safety plan in August, which did not require face coverings. Since September, Derry Area had followed the state’s mask mandate, much to the ire of many parents.
Derry Area and school districts across the state have quickly changed course after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 10 affirmed a lower court ruling that the acting secretary of health did not have the authority to issue the mask order. The ruling now puts the decision back in the hands of local districts regarding masking.
Before the board vote, Superintendent Eric Curry recommended that masks be optional in the district starting today through the end of the school year. That recommendation included strongly encouraging families to continue with universal masking and wearing masks to school, while also acknowledging that “our community has spoken very loudly” and adding that his own personal belief is “that everyone is responsible for our own choices.”
School officials reminded parents that a federal mask mandate for student transportation, including school buses and vans, remains in effect.
While school director Nathan Doherty voted for the mask-optional plan, he noted that “downsides” are possible, if not likely. He also asked that people respect those who choose to continue masking while in school.
“It’s not a free pass,” he said. “We will see increased quarantines, potentially increased COVID cases, and that’s going to come with the territory. That’s personal responsibility.”
Board President David Krinock expressed concerns about potential COVID cases affecting school athletic teams, while also stressing that parents use common sense to protect their families when not in the classroom.
“The public spoke, and I agree with it, but please use common sense as parents for the sake of this school,” he said. “A lot of people, as I’ve seen over the years I’ve been here, use this school as babysitting facility and that’s the God’s honest truth. They don’t want to deal with the problems, so they put it on our teachers and they put it in our buildings because they don’t have the responsibility as parents to be good parents, and everybody suffers from that. So please use common sense.”
Multiple school directors implored people who feel sick to stay home.
“We’re going to be dealing with this — it’s not going to go away,” board member Steve Frye said. “This board and boards across the country need to start making decisions on what is appropriate.”
Derry Area’s health and safety plan, which was first approved in August, is available for viewing on the district website at www.dasd.us. Health and safety plans for Pennsylvania schools are due for re-approval every six months, Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak said.
Ferencak noted that the state’s thresholds for temporarily building closures have changed from last school year. According to current COVID-19 case thresholds, 46 or more active cases in a 14-day rolling period would trigger the suspension of in-person learning at Grandview Elementary School and the Derry Area Middle School/High School buildings.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health follows CDC guidance tied to close contact and quarantines in K-12 schools, Ferencak said.
As of Monday, Derry Area had tallied 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases — students and staff — since the start of the school year. That total includes 87 cases at the middle school/high school building and 51 at Grandview. According to its COVID-19 case tracker, the district currently has 14 active cases (13 middle school/high school, one elementary).
While the district has given parents the choice whether their children mask up, school officials said face coverings have greatly decreased the number of quarantined students. Additionally, school failure totals so far this year have dropped to pre-COVID levels after high failure numbers during the 2020-21 school year, Ferencak said.
Aside from COVID concerns every district is dealing with, Curry added that Derry Area — primarily because of a lack of substitute teachers — was nearly forced to “shut the building down on Friday because we didn’t know we would have enough teachers to supervise our kids.”
The board held an executive session before Monday’s meeting related to personnel matters.
