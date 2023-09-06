The Derry Area School District is hoping it can fill gaps in its personal care assistant coverage with some active recruitment.
The board of directors approved the resignations of two personal care assistants, commonly referred to as PCAs, at its Aug. 31 meeting.
The resignations of Kara Svehla and Christie Rhoades were effective for Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.
That leaves the district with 15 PCAs as it begins the second week of school.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak told the Bulletin after the meeting that the district has been able to fill gaps with the help of part-time employees.
“Are we outside of the code right now? No, we’re making ends meet,” Ferencak said. “But we’re pushing the limit with regard to the expectations that we have of any support person.”
Ferencak added that the district isn’t sitting around and waiting for applicants to come to the district. The district has been actively marketing and recruiting for PCAs, including a presentation to St. Vincent College undergrads last week. The presentation generated at least three interested candidates, Ferencak said.
“We’re trying to get a head start with some of those people who may be an undergrad who can then get into seeing if education is right for them,” Ferencak said.
While the district has partnered with SVC and other colleges in the past to recruit student teachers, this is the first time they are trying it with a support position.
PCAs provide one-on-one support to students with special needs at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Applicants must have all required clearances, a first aid and CPR certification, and either a high school diploma or GED.
Ferencak said that while there will always be turnover, the district does try to find out what, if anything, it could have done better. But sometimes it comes down to another place offering more money.
“We’re trying to be competitive. We worked out through our Negotiations Committee a pretty marketable PCA agreement,” Ferencak said. “We worked then with our PCAs to get input from them on how we can make the job better, listen to them, got feedback. And we’re doing everything we possibly can to educate them.”
The district’s PCAs are paid $12.75 an hour, up just $1.07 from the previous year. The current wage agreement will see $0.53 and $0.54 increases in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.
PCAs also receive the same dental and vision plans as provided under the teacher’s contract, and the district also provides individual medical coverage.
Ferencak said he expects the board of directors to be presented with few people to hire at the board’s Sept. 7 meeting.
The board of directors also approved the resignations of Mackenzie Sendro, a licensed practical nurse, and Wendy Hause, a high school guidance secretary. Both individuals left for other employment, according to the meeting agenda.
Sendro was hired back in June to start at the beginning of the school year Aug. 21, but she never started and resigned Aug. 23.
Hause was hired by the board of directors at the Aug. 3 meeting, pending a release from her former employer. She began working for the district Aug. 21, and resigned Aug. 28.
The board also approved a contract with Laurel Asphalt to repair a crosswalk between the high school and the agricultural/horticultural building.
The work includes replacing an M-Top riser over a stormwater catch basin, raising the speed bump back up between 4-6 inches higher than it is now and paving. The work will cost the district $4,860.
In other business, the district approved the following:
- Owen Beard as an unpaid technology intern for the 2023-24 school year through the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg at no cost to the district.
- Approved employee #450 to attend the Leadership Summit with the Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development, held in Hebron, Kentucky, Nov. 8-10, at a cost not to exceed $1,600 and paid with district funds.
- Approved the agreement between the Derry Area School District and the PA Pre-K Counts Partnership for the 2023-24 school year.
- Approved an agreement with Pennsylvania Southwest Regional Threat Assessment Hub for safety and security consultative services at no cost to the district.
- Approved the agreement with Southwood Psychiatric Hospital for academic tutoring services for the 2023-24 school year.
- Approved a settlement and release agreement in student matter 2023-2024-001.
The DASD board of directors will hold its next meeting 6:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the high school audion.
