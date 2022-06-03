The Derry Area School District school board voted to hire former Grandview Elementary Associate Principal Kara Gardner as the high school principal in a 8-1 vote Thursday night.
Gardner will start at the district as soon as she is released by her current employer, River Valley School District (RVSD), and DASD receives her clearances. She will receive a salary of $103,500 and benefits in accordance with Act 93 which relates to administrator benefits.
While there was no discussion on the matter by school board members, board member Kevin Liberoni voted against hiring Gardner.
“I have nothing against (Gardner) personally and I will support her,” Liberoni said. “But I felt she wasn’t the best candidate.”
At RVSD, Gardner has served as the Blairsville Elementary principal since July 2021. She took the position after working three years at Grandview Elementary.
Gardner said she appreciated the valuable administrative experience gained over the past year and is excited to be back in the district.
“I felt like this was home for me,” Gardner said.
Before working at DASD, Gardner was an elementary school counselor in the Homer Center School District for four years.
The school board unanimously approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. The program, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, differs from its National School Lunch Program (NSLP), which only provides reduced and free lunches to families that qualify, according to the USDA website.
The CEP requires the district to have 40% of students at each school building meet the income requirement, according to Scott Chappell, board secretary.
While the district will be reimbursed for the meals, the change could cost the district $1,000 to $3,000 more than the NLSP. However, those figures don’t take into account school lunch debt, Chappell said.
The district will also be able to offer food items a la carte which will help with the increased cost. Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak told the board students could possibly see the return of a slushy machine.
For the past two years, the district has provided free lunches through a federal program in light of the pandemic. With that program not available this upcoming year, the board decided to do what they could to continue to provide free meals.
“This is a big deal for families,” board member Sean Kemmerer said.
The new program will be in effect so long as the school board elects to continue with it. The district can go back to the NSLP next year if it believes the old program would be best, Chappell said.
The board took action renewing a number of taxes but residents in the district will not see an increase. Real estate transfer and earned income taxes will stay at 0.5%. The district will collect a $5 per capita, which includes every resident over the age of 18.
Derry Township residents will pay $5 toward the Local Services Tax (LST) while Derry Borough and New Alexandria Borough will pay $10.
The school board accepted the resignation of Margaret Graham who served as the New Alexandria Borough tax collector. Graham’s resignation is effective June 30.
Carol Zdrojkowski was appointed to replace Graham, starting July 1. Chappell thanked Graham for her service to the district and welcomed Zdrojkowski to her new position.
Both Debra Zello and Kristin Kozar were reappointed as tax collectors for Derry Township and Derry Borough, respectively. Both will receive 4% of Act 511 per capita taxes collected while Zdrojkowski will receive $1 per statement. There is no increase in their rates.
Berkheimer Associates will collect local service, wage and per capita taxes for the district. Its rates of 2.05% of current and delinquent LST and 1.42% of current wage taxes will not change. Berkheimer Associates does not charge for delinquent per capita tax collection.
The school board approved a 2% discount for property taxes paid in full prior to Sept. 30. Residents can elect to pay in three installments but will not receive the discount.
Property taxes are due Nov. 30. Any late payments will receive a 10% penalty.
Six students were approved to enroll in DASD’s agriculture and horticulture program for the upcoming school year. All are returning students from RVSD, Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area school districts.
Joe Baker of Hillside asked the school board what they were doing to market that program and increase the number of students in it from outside the district.
Ferencak told the audience that while the program is the only one like it in Westmoreland County, most of the marketing comes from word of mouth and promoting the program on social media.
Baker also asked what the district is doing to bring back more students who have elected to enroll in cyber school or other options outside the district. The district paid more than $180,000 in charter school tuition last month.
While the district has talked with families who pulled their children out of the DASD, the district is working on providing new options for students to return, Ferencak said. Those options are still being worked on and will be presented in the coming months.
Barb Gettemy of Bradenville addressed the school board on doing more to keep students safe while at school. Gettemy said the district needs to do more in addressing bullying, possibly forming a committee to look at solutions.
“We need a safe space so we don’t see our kids plastered on CNN,” Gettemy said.
Dave Krinock, school board president, said bullying is something the district has been working to address for quite some time but noted that when students take the bullying off school property or online, there is little the district can legally do.
“Some kids are smart and don’t (bully at) the school,” Krinock said.
Board members including Krinock agreed more can be done to address the issue and keep kids safe.
Superintendent Eric Curry urged parents to be proactive and watch what their children are doing on social media.
“I implore you to monitor your kids,” Curry said. “If you are noticing changes, please talk to them.”
Ferencak added that $25,000 to provide a full-time student assistance program liaison to the district can help address student needs with bullying, mental health and many other needs.
The school board also approved the “Role Models” program which was presented to them last month. The program will begin next year and take high school students to Grandview Elementary up to twice a month. The older students will mentor and socialize with elementary students who could benefit from the interaction.
Haley Leonard, who will be entering the ninth grade next year, presented her findings on the middle school’s paper waste. Haley provided the school board with results of a survey she conducted that showed many of the students prefer pen and paper assignment compared to online.
She has been collecting paper from her teachers and taking it to be recycled. During a two-week period, she turned in 5 pounds of paper including 1,000 pieces from a single teacher.
Haley, who said she didn’t think much on the amount of trash produced because the pandemic was still ongoing, but returning and seeing trash bags fill up inspired her to do something about it.
She asked the district to consider implementing a recycling plan to help limit the amount of paper that is discarded throughout the school year.
Board members said they were impressed with not only the work she was doing with recycling paper on her own but the presentation she provided as well.
Solicitor Ned Nakles told Haley the information she wrote up for the board was “really, really well done.”
Ferencak suggested Haley get involved with the number of clubs at the high school that work on conservation efforts.
The board also approved the following:
- The payment of regular bills in the amount of $1,231,833.50, payroll bills in the amount of $108,599.64 and cafeteria bills in the amount of $57,446.78;
- The treasurer’s report presented by Chappell with an end balance of $136.44;
- The resignation of Robert Kinney, cafeteria worker, for the purpose of retirement, effective June 1;
- The resignation of Sharon Smetanka, licensed practical nurse, effective June 6;
- The following as summer interns through the Private Industry Council Experience Works Program, at no cost to the district: Brandon Kuhns and Andrew Kadlec, technology field;
- The additions to the substitute employee list for the 2021-2022 school year: Rebecca Heller, classroom monitor permit, and Keith Rager, custodial services;
- The hiring of Breannah Zajdel as an agriculture and horticulture student worker at an hourly rate of $7.25 with a schedule to be set by Roy Campbell;
- The approval of budgetary transfers for the 2021-2022 school year;
- The eGrants Electronic Signature Resolution appointing Gregory A. Ferencak, superintendent, as the authorized signer for grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Education effective July 1;
- The administration to apply, agree to the terms of, and accept funding for available local, state, and federal grants for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Contract with AmTrust as insurer, with McDowell Associates of Greensburg as broker, for worker’s compensation insurance for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2023, at an approximate cost of $172,221;
- Award student accident and school insurance for the 2022-2023 school year to U.S. Fire Insurance Company as recommended by McDowell Associates of Greensburg, at a cost of $15,938;
- Award the voluntary school insurance program for the 2022-2023 school year with U.S. Fire Insurance Company as recommended by McDowell Associates of Greensburg;
- Award the crime bond for the 2022-2023 school year with Selective Insurance Company as recommended by McDowell Associates of Greensburg at a cost of $250;
- Award the volunteers’ accident medical insurance to A-G Administrators, LLC for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $600;
- The memorandum of understanding for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3 – Title III grant program for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Renew a two-year agreement with Global Wordsmiths for interpreter services on an as-needed basis;
- The hearing waiver memorandums of two student discipline incidents;
- Extend the Second Ward Playground lease with the Borough of Derry for an additional 25-year period commencing Feb. 5, 2023;
- The service agreement with Clelian Heights for the 2022-2023 school year to provide licensed private academic school services;
- The agreement with Adelphoi Education Services to provide educational services, for the 2022-2023 school year, at a cost of $159.58 per student, per year;
- The contract with Intermediate Unit 21 for PowerSchool support hours through June 30 in the amount of $5,000;
- The memorandum of understanding with the Derry Area Education Association for the 2021-2022 school year for the E-Academy coordinator;
- An agreement between Derry Area School District and the Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Inc. for the PreK Counts Program for the 2022- 2023 school year;
- An electricity contract with Dynegy Energy Services as recommended by KeyTex Energy for the period May 1 through May 31, 2023, at a fixed rate of $0.08485/kWh;
- Accept and allocate local, state and federal funding for the 2021-2022 school year;
- The PSBA CM Regent Insurance Program, with Broker McDowell Associates of Greensburg, for property, crime, inland marine, boiler and machinery, commercial liability, automotive, umbrella, cyber enterprise risk management insurance and school board errors and omissions liability insurances for the period July 1 through June 30, 2023, at a cost of $128,670.
