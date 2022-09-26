While the Pennsylvania FFA Association (PA FFA) has been a part of Derry Area School District graduate James Winklosky’s life since he was a young boy, this year he will help shape the future of the organization and its members as the state chapter’s president.
Since being elected in June, James has been busy traveling throughout the state meeting with FFA members.
“I’ve traveled across Pennsylvania before but nothing like this,” he said.
This latest stretch of travel has had James on the road since mid-September and he doesn’t expect to be back home until the first week of October. Even then, it will only be for a couple of days until he has to make his way over to Blair County for the state fall leadership conference.
So far, it all has been a wonderful experience that has taught him a lot about the diverse backgrounds of the association’s members and agriculture programs across the Keystone State. While visiting an eastern PA FFA chapter, James said he was “inspired” by their approach to agriculture and the organization.
“Just seeing the members’ passion impacted me, I found my passion in them,” James said. “It’s created this self-awareness in me, always making sure I am thinking before speaking.”
Personal growth is something James has seen not only in him since getting involved with the organization but with his family as well.
The Winkloskys have been involved with the PA FFA since James’ father was vice president of the western region in 1971. As the youngest of four, James has watched over the years as his siblings served the association in various positions. His brother Phillip was the state reporter for the 2017-18 team and his sister Elizabeth served as 2015-16 state treasurer.
James’ brother Stephen was vice president of the state team in 2013-14. Stephen was also the one who got James interested in small engines.
“Stephen enjoyed working with motors,” James said. “Just seeing how they went together, I became curious about who came up with them and how they were designed.”
It is that interest that led James to pursue an education in diesel mechanics, not the first profession one typically thinks of when they think of the president of the state FFA association but it is a bias James is working to change.
“Being the FFA, everyone thinks ‘Future Farmers,’ but that is the biggest misconception,” James said.
In 1988, the organization updated its name from Future Farmers of America to the National FFA Organization “to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture,” according to its website. Along with farmers, the group has members who hope to pursue careers in other industries as well.
Although he grew up on a 30-acre farm and took agriculture courses in high school, James’ passion is in those small motors just like his brother. After winning a 1939 John Deere Farmall A tractor in a Facebook competition, he has been spending his little bit of free time restoring it to factory condition.
James said he has come across other members, including one state officer, who had never stepped foot on a farm until joining the PA FFA.
“It’s more than farming and being out in the field,” he said. “Thinking that you had to live on a farm, that’s the furthest from the truth and one of the hardest to break from people.”
During his year as president, James wants to focus on growing himself and the organization. While promoting agriculture and the PA FFA is the priority, James wants to see the same opportunities available he and his family had long after his term.
“It’s more than continuing legacy, more than just being a leader,” James said. “It’s making sure things are getting done and keeping members involved.”
While there are similar organization’s out there for students to join, the National FFA Organization has continued to provide many leadership and educational opportunities that James could never have imagined, he said. Nationally, the organization has 850,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“For the organization, I want to see it prosper and grow,” James said. “Every day there is something to learn and I want the (PA FFA) keeping up with the times.”
