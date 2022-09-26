PA FFA President James Winklosky

2022 Derry Area High School graduate James Winklosky was elected president of the Pennsylvania FFA Association in June. Since being elected, Winklosky has been traveling throughout the state and parts of the country, meeting with members and promoting the organization.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

While the Pennsylvania FFA Association (PA FFA) has been a part of Derry Area School District graduate James Winklosky’s life since he was a young boy, this year he will help shape the future of the organization and its members as the state chapter’s president.

Since being elected in June, James has been busy traveling throughout the state meeting with FFA members.

