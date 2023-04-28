The Derry Area School District will have to supplement its next budget with around $2.26 million from its fund balance as rising education costs eat at revenues.
The district will be left with $4.43 million in reserves and tax rates will remain at 91.8 mills.
The tentative $43.52 million budget was presented at Thursday’s board of directors meeting by the district’s business manager, Scott Chappell.
While expenses have slowly increased year to year, Chappell highlighted how those small increases have had a major impact over the past decade.
Both cyber charter schools and special education programs have seen the largest increases. Those costs add up to $8.16 million for the district this year, about 18.75% of its budget. But 10 years ago, those same programs only cost the district just a little more than $4 million.
While the cost of special education has increased 89% over 10 years and is the larger of the two expenses, charter school costs have more than doubled.
School districts, like DASD, are required to pay a portion of their tax revenue to charter schools when a student who lives in their district enrolls. This school year, that cost was $13,884.95 per student and $29,400.30 for a student with special needs.
“That’s something we don’t have control over except bringing those students back,” Chappell said.
Both Chappell and Superintendent Greg Ferencak said there are two keys to reducing those costs. The first is bringing cyber charter students back into the district, whether in person or enrolled in the Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence. The other key is providing special education services in the district to reduce the costs paid to specialty providers.
If the district doesn’t find solutions, the costs will only get worse, Chappell said.
“If you were to continue that trend over the next 10 years, you’d be at about $11.5 million in special education expenditures,” Chappell said.
Both Chappell and Ferencak pointed to the state legislature’s lack of movement for charter school reform and minimal financial support when it comes to special education.
Over the past 10 years the special education costs have increased by $2.8 million but the state subsidiary has lagged, only increasing by $400,000 during that same time frame.
“That’s a difference of $2.4 million over the last 10 years that the taxpayers have been responsible for paying,” Chappell said.
The $2.4 million difference equates to about 18 mills, while the district has only increased taxes by about 16.7 mills, Chappell said.
In March, Gov. Josh Shapiro released his budget proposal which included increases for schools and special education programs.
The governor’s proposed budget calls for a 7.8% increase in basic funding for school districts along with a $103.8 million increase for special education. This school year, the DASD received $2 million in state funding for special education.
In a press release announcing the proposed budget increases, the governor’s office said the increases were “on par with recent inflationary and cost-of-living growth.”
Although the district will not raise taxes this year, it may be something the district needs to look at in subsequent years.
A one-mill increase would generate an estimated $137,218 for the school district. That equates to about $14.76 per property.
Chappell suggested parents and community members alike call their state representatives to address the funding problems at the state level.
While the DASD waits to see what the state will do in June when it finalizes its budget, the district is also expecting a large decrease in financial support at the federal level.
Next year, funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund will cease. Those funds were established to help schools manage the financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district has seven full-time teachers and three extended day-to-day substitutes whose salaries and benefits are paid with ESSER funds. Those salaries add up to $850,000 that the school will have to pay out of its coffers next year. Chappell said the district needs to prepare for when that happens.
“There is going to be a cliff coming with the ESSER dollars falling off and you’ll be required to bring everything back to local or state funding,” Chappell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.