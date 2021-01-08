Derry Area School District students will soon be headed back to the classroom.
Upon a recommendation by superintendent Eric Curry, spurred on by new guidance from the Pennsylvania departments of education and health, Curry announced at Thursday’s regular school board meeting plans for elementary school students to resume five days of in-person learning and secondary students to return to hybrid instruction beginning Jan. 19.
Curry said while the district is moving forward with full face-to-face instruction for elementary students, families can decide to continue with hybrid learning or the online iTrojan program.
The hybrid plan for secondary students includes two days of in-school instruction, two days of remote learning with their assigned groups and remote learning on Wednesdays for all students.
Curry added that middle school and high school special education students will be able to attend classes four days a week under the plan.
Curry also said the district will look to bring secondary students back to the classroom in the near future.
“I’ll be prepared to make a recommendation to the board that we return to five days of instruction at the middle school and the high school at the end of the month, based on what we’re seeing in the county at that time,” he said.
The district has conducted remote learning for all students since Dec. 7. Last month, the school board initially laid out plans to continue in-person classes for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students; school officials at the time, however, said a shortage of teachers could lead the district to change course, which it quickly did.
In November, school directors decided the district would resume five days per week of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid instruction for middle and high school students. Earlier in the fall, district students had spent weeks in remote learning following a rash of local coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, along with a rising number of positive cases throughout Westmoreland County.
During a press conference Thursday, the state Department of Education recommended that schools permit elementary students return to classrooms for the spring semester, even if local coronavirus transmission rates remain substantial. Westmoreland County has sat in the substantial category for some time, and Curry said he doesn’t expect that status to change any time soon.
State officials said elementary-aged students benefit greatly from face-to-face instruction, while state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine cited new research in which children younger than ages 10 to 14 have a lower chance of contracting the virus.
While the new state recommendations didn’t call for the immediate return of secondary students in areas with a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate, acting state education secretary Noe Ortega said students with disabilities or English language learners would also be allowed to return to the classroom.
Officials noted that schools reopening their doors to elementary students must follow state coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing in classrooms and mask wearing.
School board members uniformly supported the return to the classroom, although some directors had differing opinions on how the district should move forward.
“Time and again, the parents of our district have asked to get our kids back to school,” school director Nathan Doherty said. “Personally, I can’t support any model that keeps our kids at home indefinitely. I’d rather be back to school one week and off one week if that’s what it takes to get them back to school.”
School board member Sean Kemmerer raised concerns about constant changes to the district’s educational model, in the event of future increases in COVID-19 cases or teacher shortages, and the issues some parents and students have with hybrid and remote learning.
“I have reservations with the hybrid model at the middle school and high school level because I don’t think it’s going to provide the certainty that families and parents need to plan around their work and child care schedules,” he said. “I think there’s better ways to address some of those concerns (like) spotty internet access, food insecurity ... my concern is that we’re going to be in this revolving door where we’re opened for a few days and closed for a few days. I don’t think that serves our students or families well.”
Kemmerer claimed that some district teachers echoed his concerns, saying that “disrupting their routine is not conducive to educating kids. There’s no evidence to say that pulling kids in and out of class is better.”
Doherty added that the school board is helping address “problems for at least half the district by sending the elementary kids back to school five days a week.”
Aside from students at Derry Area buildings, school director Steve Kozar said students need to return to hands-on, in-person instruction at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
“We also need to be able to get our vo-tech kids back in the classrooms,” he said.
“There’s so many things they are missing in order to get their industry certifications and they can’t do that sitting in front of a computer.”
School board president David Krinock said district administrators, teachers and students have been forced to adjust on a daily basis since the pandemic hit the region this past spring.
“Since last March, we’ve all been teaching out of the box, everybody that works here,” he said.
Krinock also pushed for district teachers to receive the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.
“I would sincerely hope that the people in charge of these vaccinations and where they go realize that our teachers are essential employees and they need those vaccinations quickly,” he said.
Curry, as he’s done at past board meetings, pushed for the district community to follow coronavirus guidelines to improve the chances of students staying in school.
“Please know that the activities that we engage in on a regular basis outside the school could very well have an impact on whether or not we have to shut the school down for a short period of time,” he said. “What I’m asking is for our community to be mindful of the things we do, and the impact it potentially could have on our ability to keep our students in school for the remainder of the school year. Let’s work together — I’m looking forward to seeing our kids back here.”
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, a threshold of four to six cases of the virus will trigger a temporary closure of three to seven days at Grandview Elementary School and six-plus cases will lead to an extended temporary closure of up to 14 days. At the middle and high school, a temporary closure would occur with between six to 10 cases and an extended closure with 11-plus cases. A temporary closure in a district building would result in the move to full virtual instruction.
Each district school, per the dashboard, has a separate rolling 14-day rolling period and begins when there is a reportable coronavirus case in the building. When the school reopens for in-person instruction following a temporary closure, the 14-day rolling period will reset and the case count reverts to zero.
Also Thursday, the school board approved a resolution to operate within the Act 1 index during the 2021-22 budget cycle.
The cost-of-living index caps any property tax increase at 4.1%, according to information provided by the district. No other details were available at press time.
The Act 1 index is a state formula regulating real estate tax increases.
After an annual budget presentation in the spring, the school board will look to pass a tentative budget in May. The school district must adopt a final budget by June 30.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- The board held an executive session prior to the meeting related to legal and student issues;
- The board heard a presentation from KeyTex Energy representatives.
In other business, the school board approved:
- For the board to study the professional district staffing needs based upon instructional program requirements and student enrollment; determine the minimum professional district staffing needs for the upcoming school year based upon the foregoing studies, and make recommendations to the board during February and March based upon the considerations in the public school code, concerning whether any professional or temporary professional employee position should be maintained, added, reduced or eliminated during the 2021-2022 school year;
- Leaves of absence for eight employees;
- Resignation of Amanda Thomas as a personal care assistant, effective Jan. 1;
- Resignation of Stacey Holzapfel as a personal care assistant, effective Dec. 9;
- Resignations, because of retirement, of Anthony Grkman, Deborah Gray and Joan Stossel, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignations, because of retirement, of Kerin Kerin (Oct. 7) and David McCleary (Oct. 29) during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year;
- Resignation of Deborah Gray as program director of the Nina M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Program, effective May 28;
- Resignation of Lucille Bujdos as a graduate fellow through the St. Vincent College Program;
- Darla Gundaker and Greg Rager as additions to the substitute employee lists;
- Rescind the employment of Ashley Felix as a personal care assistant and Kara Spillar as a substitute personal care assistant, as previously approved at the Oct. 1, 2020, meeting;
- Award a permanent contract to teacher Megan Donahue, who has completed three years of service with satisfactory ratings;
- Request of Jonathan Kim to attend the virtual Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo from Feb. 8-11 at an approximate cost of $199;
- An addendum with ProCare Therapy, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Award a bid for internet access for the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024, to Westmoreland Intermediate Unit at a speed of 1 gigibits per second, in accordance with all E-rate guidelines set forth by the federal E-rate discount program;
- Award a bid for band uniforms to Stanbury Uniforms at a cost of $33,578, using capital project funds. The contract will provide the district with some savings, as school officials originally budgeted roughly $50,000 for the uniforms;
- A transfer of $50,000 in bond proceeds from the capital reserve fund to the capital project fund, as a result of 2019 bond refinancing;
- To authorize the administration to act in the best interest of the district related to the 2020-21 Ports Petroleum diesel fuel contract with a deadline of Jan. 20.
