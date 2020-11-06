Derry Area School District students are set to return to the classroom later this month.
At Thursday’s regular school board meeting, school directors decided that Derry Area will resume five days per week of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid instruction for middle and high school students starting Nov. 16.
The move comes after district students have spent weeks in remote learning following a rash of local coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, along with a rising number of positive cases throughout Westmoreland County over the past month.
School director Steve Kozar initially recommended the Nov. 16 restart date during Thursday’s meeting and the majority of the board agreed, wanting to at least give parents the option to send their children back to school. Board member Kevin Liberoni was absent.
“To our parents and families, thank you for your patience through all of this,” superintendent Eric Curry said. “It’s been quite a challenge and as educators, I can tell you that it’s been disheartening to step back and go full remote. As professional educators, the best thing is when we are here face-to-face with our kids.”
Curry stressed that while the district is moving forward with five days of in-person instruction for elementary students, families can decide to continue with hybrid learning or the fully online iTrojan program.
“This will be a parents’ choice and the options will remain just as they were when we started the school year,” he said.
Derry Area initially shuttered its school buildings Oct. 13, after learning five staff members tested positive for the virus, and planned to reopen for in-person instruction Oct. 19 before learning of additional COVID-19 cases and extending the remote learning model, which remains in place.
Derry Area’s first positive COVID-19 cases came less than two weeks after the school board had approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students.
According to Derry Area’s COVID-19 dashboard, the district had five active positive cases as of Thursday afternoon. The latest district figures also show that 18 people within the district, 10 personnel and eight students, have recovered from the virus.
According to guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts have the ability to determine which educational model to implement based on the level of community transmission of COVID-19. The recommendations factor in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested.
Westmoreland County had remained in the “moderate” level of community transmission since before the start of the 2020-21 school year, but for the past three weeks has fallen into the “substantial” category after weeks of surging coronavirus case totals. In order to fall into the “low” level of community transmission, the incidence rate over a seven-day stretch must be fewer than 10 residents per 100,000 and the positivity rate must be less than 5%.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Westmoreland County’s incidence rate for the most recent seven-day period — Oct. 23-29 — was 114.9 per 100,000 along with a 7.2% positivity rate. Within the district, Curry reported last week that Derry Area’s incidence rate was 113.2 and that the district had a 16.9% positivity rate for a seven-day period ending Oct. 29.
While the majority of the school board pushed for the return of elementary in-person learning and hybrid secondary learning, school director Sean Kemmerer recommended that elementary students start under a hybrid model Nov. 16 and keep middle and high school students in remote learning.
“I agree that we need to get the kids back to school, especially the elementary kids, but my concern is today in the United States we had a record number of COVID cases and in Derry and New Derry we are experiencing a substantial spread of the virus,” Kemmerer said.
Board member Gerald Hughes, however, said parents “should be given the right to make the decision” for their children, adding that younger students need the structure and daily routine of in-person learning.
“Kids need the structure of elementary (school) and they need to be engaged,” he said. “They need to be back five days a week, and then begin the high school and middle school and work them into five days per week as well.”
Curry noted that Derry Area Education Association President Mike Moximchalk and the association preferred to wait until the Thanksgiving break to return students to school buildings, but said the organization also understood the school board had the final say on when students would return to in-person learning.
Curry said Smith Bus Company, cafeteria workers and school employees will prepare district buildings for students’ return, while the district will continue to monitor area coronavirus data.
Also Thursday, Kozar was presented the Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s Honor Roll of School Board Service award, which recognizes longevity of service and honors support of public education in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The honor was announced by Erin Eckerd, PSBA member services manager, who attended the meeting virtually.
Kozar has served as a school board member for 28 years.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve on this school board,” he said.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Leaves of absence for 13 employees for either family or sick-related reasons;
- To employ Emily Holnaider as a technology intern for the 2020-21 school year, funded by the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland-Fayette;
- To employ Janee Weyandt as an ag/hort student worker at a rate of $7.25 per hour at a schedule to be set by Roy Campbell;
- Ryan DeMary (varsity boys basketball), Aidan Bushey (varsity boys basketball), Nick Kozar (middle school wrestling), Dennis Mazzoni (middle school wrestling), Trey Weinell (varsity wrestling) and Morgan Elrick (varsity swimming) as volunteer assistant coaches for the 2020-21 school year. Steve Kozar abstained from voting;
- Agreements with Herff Jones for middle school and high school yearbooks through the 2022-23 school year, with no change in cost compared to last year;
- Special education tuition rates for the 2020-21 school year with Cove Prep;
- Activity reports as of Sept. 30;
- A total of 35 instructional periods per week for Anna Mack as per the Derry Area Education Association professional contract, effective Oct. 12;
- Agreement with AGiRepair for an iPad buyback program for 100 iPads;
- Agreement with AG Parts for a Google Chromebook buyback program for 400 Chromebooks at a cost of no less than $14,000;
- Grandview Elementary school-wide Title I plan;
- Memorandum of understanding for early dismissals for the 2020-21 school year;
- To accept and allocate local, state and federal grants;
- Letter of authorization with Education Consortium for e-rate consulting services for funding year 2021;
- Letter of agency for funding year 2021-22 for participation in the Eastern Region e-rate consortium for WAN services;
- Additions to Grandview cafeteria P.A.L.S.;
- To advertise for bids for replacement of marching band uniforms using capital project funds;
- To authorize the administration to advertise for requests for proposal of e-rate category 2 firewall equipment.
