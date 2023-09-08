The Derry Area School District Board of Directors approved a security contract with a third-party company at its Thursday meeting.
The armed security officers will be used as substitutes for the district’s two armed guards, according to Superintendent Greg Ferencak.
“If one of our guys can’t come in, we need someone to come in,” Ferencak said.
The district employs security guards both during school hours and after-hours programs, including athletic events. This is the first year the district will have armed guards for the entire school day, Ferencak said.
The district’s current guards only work the evening hours when it fits their schedule, Ferencak said. Those officers will continue to have priority choice to work those events. But having access to more guards from an outside agency will allow the district to ensure its events are safe all the time, Ferencak said.
The district awarded the one-year contract to Ebensburg-based Gittings Protective Services, Inc. The company was founded in 1989.
Along with armed and unarmed security, the company provides services for private investigations, threat assessments, and home and business security.
The district will pay the company $48 per hour for an armed officer and $38 per hour for an unarmed officer.
Ferencak told the Bulletin that it is important the district have armed guards at school throughout the day and while there are activities in the evening.
“It’s important that we have someone here all throughout the day instead of responding after the fact,” Ferencak said.
The district also hired two part-time personal care assistants at the meeting. Both Carlo Pipitone and Dylan Slebodnik will start with the district once they provide the necessary clearances.
Ferencak thanked Casey Long and Kathy Perry for their continued recruitment at nearby colleges to help bring in more assistants.
The board of directors heard its first reading of a new school policy. The new policy handles data storage and security. The district is also updating policies related to personal information held on computers and notification of data breaches.
The policies will have to be reviewed at two more meetings before they can be adopted.
In other business, the board of directors approved the following:
- Awarded a permanent contract to Adam Redinger, having completed three years of service with satisfactory ratings;
- Hired Karen Kerin as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher for employee #386, for the anticipated period of Sept. 30 through Dec. 31;
- Approved the Cove PREP special education tuition rate of $203.86 per day effective for the 2023-24 school year;
- Approved the tuition agreement for the St. Vincent College Bearcat BEST program effective for the 2023-24 school year, and
- Approved Nancy Lauffer as a caravan driver and aide for the 2023-24 school year.
The DASD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting 6:45 p.m. Sept. 28 at the high school audion.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
