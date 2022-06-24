Derry Area School District officials finalized the 2022-2023 budget Thursday night, with a $3 million increase in expenditures compared to last year and a larger tax credit for some residents.
While revenues for the district will sit at $46.2 million, $5 million of that is carried over from the district’s funds balance. Expenditures for the district are $42.3 million, up 9.9% from $38.5 million last year.
The $3.8 million increase is due in part to higher costs and a new facilities project. But those costs are fully covered by Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSR) funds provided to the district by the U.S. Department of Education.
The funds will provide mental health services to students, offset teacher salary costs and be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for district workers, according to Board Secretary Scott Chappell.
Textbooks that are set to be approved next month for kindergarten through fifth grade will also be purchased with ESSR funds.
The school board budgeted $1.9 million for an upcoming window replacement project at the middle and high school. The district will use ESSR funds for that project as well once it moves forward.
The board formally approved to hold taxes at 91.8 mills for a second year in a row.
Those who qualify for the credits will increase from $199 to $254 deducted from their real estate taxes next year. The increase comes as the district received a sizable increase from the state allocations.
Those allocations are funded through state gaming revenues which the district is obligated to pass on to taxpayers. This is the first sizable increase to the credit since 2008, Chappell said.
While local revenues for the district are down some due to the increased credit, the district has made up some of the loss with increased tax collections and a projected increase of state funding.
The state has yet to finalize a budget for the upcoming year, leaving those revenue numbers in limbo.
Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $1.25 billion investment in Pennsylvania education back in February but with a week left until the budget deadline, it is unlikely the governor will get his full ask.
Chappell told board members they are hearing the final number will fall somewhere between $300 and $500 million, so they budgeted accordingly.
By law, the Pennsylvania General Assembly is to pass a budget by June 30.
While next year’s budget will leave the district with a roughly $3 million unrestricted fund balance, Chappell told the board he had some concerns for the following year.
Student enrollment is the biggest concern for the district, Chappell said. Going into next year, the district will have 87 area students enrolled in cyber school. The tuition for those students comes from the school’s budget.
The district will also need to keep an eye on rising costs. This year there has been a 100% increase on paper costs and fuel prices have nearly doubled, according to Chappell.
Exercising caution, the board added to the agenda and unanimously approved two fuel contracts at the meeting. The contracts will only last until September as the board holds out, waiting to see if prices drop.
Guttman Energy will provide the district with diesel at a rate of $4.61 a gallon and Petroleum Traders will supply unleaded gasoline at $3.92 a gallon.
The board approved contracts for Gregory Fenercak and Casey Long as superintendent and assistant superintendent. Fenercak will receive a starting salary of $145,000, Long will be paid 123,000 in his first year. Both contracts begin July 1.
Fenercak was hired as superintendent at the Feb. 3 school board meeting. Long’s approval came two months later on April 7.
Both administrators will receive similar pay raises throughout their five-year contracts. While Long’s is a fixed 2.5% yearly increase, Fenercak’s salary increases are a fixed dollar amount. However, the increases equal roughly 2.5% every year.
Solicitor Ned Nakles clarified the board was voting on these contracts after already approving the administrators for the positions because their salaries were not finalized at the time. For transparency’s sake, the board held a second vote that evening, Nakles said.
The school board also approved the hiring of Cameron Akins as a part-time employee with the technology help desk. Akins will work a maximum of 28 hours a week at a rate of $19 an hour during the upcoming school year.
During public comment, Mike Moximchalk, president of the Derry Area Education Association, asked board member Steve Frye about comments he’s made publicly about teachers, public schools “indoctrinating” students and advocating for parents pulling children out of public school.
“When I see the teachers walk in here, I don’t see them (indoctrinating kids),” Moximchalk said. “I see them trying to get those kids to do what’s best needed for them over these last couple of years.”
Moximchalk said the issues the schools are facing with declining enrollment is not due to the teachers association.
Frye responded that the social media post in question and his comments were specifically about an issue in Nevada where a mother read a sexually explicit school assignment that was given to her 15-year-old daughter. Frye has posted publicly about how he feels about the public education system and teachers union but he has never “lumped” all teachers together, he said.
“Whenever I mentioned that, it wasn’t directed toward all the teachers,” Frye said. “I can recall I have several posts where I say ‘there are a few or some.’”
Frye, who graduated from DASD, said the problem is a national one when it comes to children leaving the public school system. He added he doesn’t have a problem with the teachers at Derry.
“The teachers here do great work,” Frye said.
Dan Lynch spoke up in support of Frye and told the board Frye was elected because his stance is that of a lot of parents within the district. The teachers union is a big problem for him, he said.
Lynch said the problem is not in the lower grades but is prevalent in the middle and high school. He mentioned two books that were in sixth- and seventh-grade classrooms he said were inappropriate for children in those grades.
Moximchalk spoke with Lynch afterward, explaining the books, titled “Woke” and “Flamer,” were donated but removed once teachers saw the content.
Lynch told the school board they need to be doing more to assure parents the district is where their children should be learning.
“We want to send our kids back here but until some things change, it’s not going to happen,” Lynch said.
All three spoke to one another after the meeting and said they appreciated being able to discuss their opinions without anyone shouting at each other.
Before closing out the meeting, School Board President Dave Krinock thanked outgoing superintendent Eric Curry for all he has done for the district during his seven years as the head administrator.
“It’s been a really great ride with you, Eric,” Krinock said. “He was good for our district and we learned a lot from him.”
Curry is retiring after more than 25 years in school administration.
“It came a lot faster than I thought it would,” Curry said. “After 27 years, Derry has been the best stop in my career.
“I say that because of the people here and it’s a very special place.”
The Derry Area School Board also:
- Approved the minutes of the regular meeting on June 2;
- Approved the payment of the regular bills in the amount of $637,584.74, payroll bills in the amount of $118,410.82 and cafeteria bills in the amount of $84,351.73;
- Accepted the resignation of Elizabeth Hower as class adviser, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year;
- Accepted the resignation of Renee Kelly, life skills aide, for the purpose of retirement effective June 3;
- Accepted the resignation of Sadie Bertsch, middle school teacher, effective June 15;
- Approved a change in status of Bob Dunlap from an 8-hour daylight cafeteria custodian to a 7-hour, 10-month middle school afternoon custodian effective June 27;
- Approved a change in status of Dave Seybold from an 8-hour middle school midnight custodian to an 8-hour, 12-month outdoor custodian effective June 27;
- Appointed Dr. Christina Highberger, East Market Family Dental PLLC, as the dental examiner for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $8 per exam;
- Approved the payment of bills for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year and July 2022 including all payroll, utility, and other bills previously authorized by the board of directors;
- Approved the updated panel of providers for worker’s compensation claims;
- Approved the agreement with Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21 to provide Power School Support for the 2022-2023 school year, at an approximate cost of $13,612.50. The contract will be paid with district funds, pending review by the district solicitor;
- Approved the memorandum of understanding with Westmoreland Community Action Head Start for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Appointed Steve Frye and Sean Kemmerer as voting delegates for Pennsylvania School Boards Association for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Renewed a three-year contract with Swank Movie Licensing USA for a Public Performance Site Licensing beginning Aug. 1 through July 31, 2025, at a cost of $3,564;
- Approve the placement of playground equipment at the Derry Community Park;
- Approved a five-year contract with Intrado SchoolMessenger for electronic communications software effective July 1 through June 30, 2027, at a cost of $3,300 for the first year and $2,500 per year after;
- Approve the disposal of outdated and unused middle school textbooks;
- Approved seven volunteer coaches for the 2022-2023 school year, pending receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- Hired Paul Hissem as a varsity football assistant coach for the 2022-2023 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system;
- Hired Robert Boyer as a varsity boys soccer assistant coach for the 2022-2023 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system;
- Hired Stephen Nymick as a middle school football assistant coach, for the 2022-2023 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system,
- Hired Troy A. Dolan as the head varsity girls tennis coach for the 2022-2023 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system.
