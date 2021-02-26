Derry Area School Board President David Krinock apologized Thursday for a comment made to school director Sean Kemmerer during the board’s regular meeting earlier this month, which the longtime board member claimed was said out of frustration.
At the Feb. 4 meeting, Krinock made a derogatory comment directed at Kemmerer following his questions about the legality of trying to stop people from recording or posting public school board meetings.
The comment drew widespread attention on social media, while Krinock noted that the school district received several emails regarding what was said.
“A couple of weeks ago, I lost my cool as president of this board,” Krinock said in a statement read at Thursday’s board work session.
“As I thought about it, I looked up the word frustration and it gave me three definitions and I chose the third one: The prevention of progress, success or the fulfillment of something.
“My words were not spawned in a 45-minute meeting, nor were they from a silly smile,” he continued, referring to Kemmerer, who attended the Feb. 4 meeting virtually, smiling at Krinock before the comment was made.
“The words were born last March 12, when this all came down and the people who are in charge of educating the kids in this district (received) almost zero guidance from the state and less from the feds.
“We knew we didn’t have computers for every kid, we knew we didn’t have WiFi for every kid and the less fortunate families of our district were struggling feeding and clothing their kids ... and the student-athletes, the marching band, cheerleaders, musical groups stopped; the students’ lives stopped as they knew it. It’s devastating to think about for them.”
“It only took a year of dealing with all the crazy things to lose my cool,” Krinock continued. “I normally try to control that and an outburst like that is not normal for me, so I’d like to apologize if I offended anyone.”
In a statement posted on his Facebook page earlier this month, Kemmerer said he did not “condone Mr. Krinock’s conduct or language in an official capacity while representing the (school board).
“However, I don’t think the matter needs to be investigated any further.”
At the Feb. 4 meeting, the board voted to grant approval for district solicitor Ned Nakles to begin an investigation into the conduct of Kemmerer.
According to a motion approved by the board that meeting, the investigation is being done “in order to collect information bearing on the issue of whether, while acting as a board member, or while representing himself as acting on behalf of the board, the member has violated confidentiality, has acted in ways which violate board policy No. 011. Principles and Leadership, or has otherwise violated his responsibilities as a board member. It is requested by the board that the member fully cooperate with the solicitor. It is further requested that the member maintain all social media posts, emails and texts as part of the investigation.”
Kemmerer said previously that he believes the investigation is related to his Facebook Live sessions held after school board meetings.
The investigation, which was not discussed during Thursday’s meeting, is far from the first time the school board has expressed issues with Kemmerer’s conduct. Last May, the board voted to formally “disapprove” of Kemmerer as a school director after he was accused of failing to adhere to a number of board principles, including not protecting board confidentiality and not honoring the sanctity of executive session. Kemmerer was also accused of posting confidential information on social media.
Also Thursday, superintendent Eric Curry responded to a question about whether there is a time frame for the district to open its facilities to area recreational teams.
“As (COVID-19) numbers continue to decrease, this board will be looking at our ability to get those groups back,” he said. “The biggest hinderance to that right now is that the governor has not relieved the state of our ability to congregate together beyond certain numbers and certain percentages in the facility.
“There’s also responsibilities we have with our custodial and maintenance staff to clean and disinfect the building on a regular basis, and having those groups use that space stretches them even thinner. I think I speak for all of our board that we’ll be hoping to do that very soon.”
The board also held an executive session Thursday for personnel reasons.
In other business, the board approved:
- Resignation of Heather Hope as an assistant varsity track coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Johnna Regan as an assistant middle school track coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Tammy Self as an assistant middle school track coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Michael Schmitt as assistant middle school volleyball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Nathan Matrunick as varsity co-assistant baseball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Kelli Roll as assistant middle school assistant volleyball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Tom Perry as assistant varsity track coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Taley Dunaway as assistant middle school track coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Mike Chesla and Dan Dunlap as volunteer middle school softball coaches, effective for the 2020-21 school year.
