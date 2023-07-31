DASD School Director Absences

A look at the absences of current Derry Area school directors since July 2020. 

Before the end of Thursday’s Derry Area School District Board of Directors meeting, Director Steven Frye asked the board to consider removing Director Sean Kemmerer.

Frye called for Kemmerer’s removal based on the board’s policy, which states a school director may be removed if they miss two consecutive regular meetings.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

