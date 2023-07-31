Before the end of Thursday’s Derry Area School District Board of Directors meeting, Director Steven Frye asked the board to consider removing Director Sean Kemmerer.
Frye called for Kemmerer’s removal based on the board’s policy, which states a school director may be removed if they miss two consecutive regular meetings.
“Director Kemmerer has missed at least two in a row, as well as around 50% of the total meetings,” Frye said Thursday.
Frye told the Bulletin in a phone call that he began looking at the policy when he noticed Kemmerer and other school directors had missed a number of meetings.
That policy states a school director may be removed if they “neglect or refuse to attend two successive regular meetings of the board.” A school director can only be removed by a majority vote of the remaining board members.
Kemmerer said Friday that he wasn’t surprised by Frye’s call to remove him.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that I’m nobody’s best friend on the school board,” Kemmerer said.
Kemmerer’s work and volunteer schedule tends to be busier in the summer, he said. This has been the main reason for his absences.
Kemmerer added that he stays apprised of school board matters by reviewing agendas and emails related to those matters.
Kemmerer believes the call to vacate his seat over attendance is “political and hypocritical.” While he acknowledged his absences, he also claimed others had missed numerous meetings without the backlash.
The Bulletin reviewed the attendance of Kemmerer and the eight other current school directors for the past three school years. That data has one meeting’s minutes – Aug. 27, 2020 – missing. The data also counts reorganization meetings as a separate meeting from the regular meeting that typically follows.
Since July 2020, Kemmerer has missed 18 regular and special meetings, about 26% of the total meetings during that time period. But 11 of those absences have taken place since July 2022 and account for 46% of the total meetings.
Kemmerer missed back-to-back regular meetings June 1 and June 29. It was the only time he was absent for two consecutive regular meetings, according to the data.
But Kemmerer isn’t the only school director to have missed a number of meetings. School Director Kevin Liberoni has missed a total of 27 meetings since July 2020. Liberoni, who also works as a paid freelancer for the Bulletin, said a number of those absences have been due to personal matters. He added that he had also missed a meeting or two to cover Derry Area athletics for the Bulletin but attended the executive sessions prior to those meetings.
School Director Nathan Doherty sits behind Kemmerer with 11 absences since July 2020. Like Kemmerer, a majority of those absences – nine – have occurred since July 2022.
Both Doherty and Liberoni have also missed consecutive regular meetings since last year.
Liberoni missed consecutive meetings Jan. 5, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. He also missed meetings April 6, April 27 and May 4. Both the Jan. 26 and April 27 meetings were special meetings.
Doherty missed the consecutive regular meetings of Feb. 2, March 2 and April 6, but did attend the special meetings held in between those meeting dates.
Kemmerer told the Bulletin that attempting to vacate his seat and not others “reeks of political decision-making instead of being fair.”
Frye said a review of attendance by the school board’s solicitor found that Kemmerer was the only one in violation of the attendance policy.
The same policy allows for absences to be excused in the case of “sickness or prevented by necessary absence from the district.”
Dave Krinock, the school board’s president, said the difference between the absences of Liberoni and Doherty compared to Kemmerer is that both Liberoni and Doherty have communicated their absences to him.
As for Kemmerer, Krinock claimed there had been little to no communication from him to the board for the past two years.
In a text message to the Bulletin early Monday morning, Kemmerer said he's "not hard to find."
I would hope that if the Board President or Vice President (sic) had concerns about me missing a special meeting that they would have reached out," Kemmerer wrote. "They did not.
"It must be embarrassing for them to be such poor communicators though."
School Director Nancy Findish even mentioned the importance of communication Thursday night after Frye recommended vacating Kemmerer’s seat.
“It is important we’re all here,” Findish said. “Communication is key no matter what side of the table we sit on.”
Both Krinock and Frye, who serves as vice president, said the board counts on having a full nine-member board to provide input and varying opinions.
Kemmerer also said having varying opinions on matters is important to the school board and those it serves.
“Like me or not, I think it’s important to have different perspectives on the school board,” Kemmerer said. “It’s vital to have an exchange of ideas there, even if you don’t agree with all the ideas, that dialogue is important for our constituents.”
Frye said he understands that school directors have lives outside the school board and will miss meetings from time to time. He acknowledged his own absences, four since taking office. But he also factored in that being elected to the school board would take time away from his family and work, he said.
Kemmerer’s term expires at the end of the year, and he is not running for reelection. He referred to Thursday’s call to remove him as “petty” with what little time he has remaining.
This isn’t the first time members of the board and public have called on Kemmerer to resign.
Back in March 2022, the school board passed a vote of no confidence in Kemmerer after a series of online posts, some dating back more than a decade prior, surfaced. During that vote, Krinock said the board had been working for at least a year to remove Kemmerer.
A year later, in March, the board issued another condemnation of Kemmerer regarding his social media posts. This time it was posts on Facebook that referred to School Director Dean Reed as a “boomer.”
In both instances, Kemmerer apologized for his actions.
Kemmerer has also claimed that school directors have called him names on social media and even hurled obscenities at him at past closed-door meetings.
It is not yet known if Kemmerer’s proposed removal will be on the agenda for the upcoming meeting. The board’s agenda is released to the public on Monday. But for the removal of a school director to be voted on, the director in question and the remaining board must be provided a copy of the agenda seven days prior to the meeting.
If a vote is taken, it is likely that the board will vote to remove Kemmerer. Past condemnations by the board have received a unanimous confirmation.
Krinock said if Kemmerer is removed, the board would begin accepting letters of interest to fill the remainder of Kemmerer’s seat.
Kemmerer told the Bulletin he was planning to attend the upcoming regular meeting.
The board of directors will hold its meeting 6:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at the high school audion.
This story was updated with comment from Kemmerer about claims from the school board president that he failed to communicate why he missed meetings.
