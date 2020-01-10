It was another quick contract discussion for members on the Derry Area School Board.
Directors, on Thursday, approved a three-year professional contract between the Derry Area Education Support Professionals Association Custodial/Maintenance and the district through the 2022-23 school year.
“There were no problems,” school board president Dave Krinock said. “It was so amicable. I hope it’s like that all the time.”
Krinock said there is a 50-cent raise through each year in the new contract. The prior deal was set to expire on June 30. The district still has to come to an agreement with secretary staff, another contract that expires at the end of June.
“We met with them once,” Krinock said. “We’re waiting to hear back from them.”
In December 2018, the board approved a new three-year teacher’s contract. It took 26 months to come to the previous contract in 2015.
“We couldn’t open the whole contract,” Krinock said. “They agreed to a couple things and it was only three meetings. One meeting and three with the teachers. It was awesome and we were very happy. We did the one in 26 months with the teachers. That can create animosity and hard feelings and that’s the last thing you want.”
Regarding the contract with the custodians and maintenance workers, it only took one meeting.
“We met with them last week and they let us know two days later that they were ready to roll,” Krinock said. “It was very quick. It was a wonderful experience.”
Similar to the teacher’s contract, directors opened two portions of the contract. They gave custodial and maintenance workers the option and workers opted with wages and insurance.
“I really feel that all three associations have a trust for this board,” Krinock said. “I know we respect them … we feel they’re the best that there is … and I think they have a mutual respect for us.”
The board will also have a decision to make by the end of the month if it wants to remain involved in a Keytex Energy demand response curtailment program.
The district receives yearly checks for about $10,000 if it can display the ability to curtail building energy if there’s ever an emergency on the transmission grid.
“The program has been in place and you’ve been getting these checks for a long time, but the program is changing,” said Greg Cammerata of Keytex Energy.
“You could be called (to curtail energy) during the school year. The decision isn’t going to be an exact yes or not and I can’t tell you for certain that you’re never going to have an event and there’s no risk in doing this.”
The risk for the district is to remain in the program and receive roughly $10,000 per year. But if the district has to curtail its energy during the school year, it could potentially have to pay $9,000.
“If an event happens at the wrong time, and everything goes against you, what’s the absolute worst case scenario?” Cammerata said. “The probability is that you’re going to continue getting these checks moving forward, but we’re here to tell you that if everything goes against you, then you would have to write a check.”
Also on Thursday, the board directed the superintendent and central administrative team on a six-step yearly motion.
Steps include studying professional district staffing needs based upon instructional program requirements and student enrollment; determining the minimum professional district staffing needs for the upcoming school year, and making recommendations to the board during February and March based upon consideration set forth in the public school code, concerning whether any temporary or professional employee position should be maintained, added, reduced or eliminated during the 2020-2021 school year.
Also, if a recommendation is made for elimination or reduction of positions, implement the established procedures through termination of specific temporary professional employees, suspension of specific professional employees or demotion, obtaining approvals from the Pennsylvania Department of Education that might be required for alteration or curtailment of programs.
Another step includes notifying any temporary and professional employees who may be affected and consult and work with district legal counsel to ensure correctness and completeness of the process.
“From the board’s perspective, it should be known that we always take this very serious,” school board member Nathan Doherty said. “When I look at our staffing needs, it’s never a slash and burn sale. We really have to make due with what we can sometimes. But it’s always a serious endeavor and I always thank the administration and everyone involved in getting us to a successful conclusion every year. It’s a hard process.”
In other business, the school board approved:
- Sean Kemmerer to the Adams Memorial Library board;
- Krinock as alternate delegate on the Westmoreland County Committee on Legislative Action;
- Revisions to the 2019-20 food service wage and benefit agreement;
- Settlement of administrative claim of about $850 filed by the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School at Pennsylvania Department of Education;
- Resignation of John Baum Jr., Nancy Palko, Karen Fontana and David Smith because of retirement, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year;
- Resignation of Eugene Stofko Jr. because of retirement, effective June 30; Gayle Smith because of retirement, effective Feb. 21; Eugene Miller Jr. because of retirement, effective April 10;
- Jessica Griffiths for a one-year child bearing leave and 12-week family medical leave to run concurrent with any available leaves, effective March 22 or date of disability as determined by her physician;
- Molly Maga for a one-year child bearing leave and 12-week family medical leave, to run concurrent with any available leaves, effective April 24 or date of disability as determined by her physician;
- Cherri Hall, Diane Sheffler and Evan Bellas as accompanists for the 2019-20 school year at $150 for each concert;
- Laurie Schall as choreographer for the 2019-20 school year at $150 for each concert;
- Status of Frances Campbell from Grandview daylight custodian to Grandview afternoon lead custodian effective Jan. 13;
- Cara Waugaman as a seven-hour Grandview afternoon custodian, effective Jan. 13 at a rate set by the custodian agreement;
- Agreement with Derry Borough Police for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31;
- Hawley Consulting Group to perform the GASB No. 75 actuarial valuation for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years at $4,350 — $150 more than the 2018 cost;
- Bids for diesel fuel for the 2020-21 school year, at a fixed rate of $2.0380 per gallon, per the district’s quantity request to Ports Petroleum, whom the Westmoreland Intermediate Unite Joint Purchasing Consortium for fuel identified as the lowest responsible bidder;
- Sixth-grade outdoor education field trip to Deer Valley YMCA camp Oct. 14-16 at an approximate cost of $7,000;
- Tuition agreement with New Story schools;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Board of Directors resolution;
- Facsimile signature using the name of the board secretary, Scott A. Chappell, and treasurer, Brandon M. Smolka, to sign checks for the general fund, payroll, debt service and capital improvement fund;
- Agreement with TSA Consulting Group;
- Sale of property for Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center;
- Resignation of Lucy Bujdos as
1/2
- boys varsity first assistant basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year;
- Varsity and middle school football coaching staffs to attend the Glazier Football Clinic in Pittsburgh at $499 from Feb. 28 through March 1. Cost will be covered by proceeds from the athletic advertising account;
- Formation of a middle school softball club for the 2019-20 school year. District costs will be limited to transportation and officials only.
