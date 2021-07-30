The Derry Area school board during a special meeting Thursday approved the district’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year, which includes no requirement to wear face coverings in district buildings.
The plan, which was unanimously approved via an 8-0 vote, will be submitted to the Pennsylvania State Department of Education. School director Mark Maloy was absent from the meeting.
Families are encouraged to visit the “COVID-19” tab on the district website at https://www.dasd.us/ for additional information and resources regarding the pandemic, along with the complete health and safety plan.
Derry Area’s scheduled return for in-person instruction is Aug. 30. In the case of a future building closure because of coronavirus, assistant superintendent Greg Ferencak said the district’s three schools would shift to online learning through the iTrojan program. Students, he added, also have the option of accessing Derry eAcademy asynchronous learning through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
School officials said the district received notice this month that the state departments of health and education will not be releasing separate state guidance or recommendations for the start of the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Eric Curry said district planning was further complicated by this week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to change its guidance for schools, recommending everyone over the age of 2 — and not just the unvaccinated — wear masks inside school buildings, following heightened concerns about the coronavirus delta variant.
District officials said face coverings are optional and not required for students and staff inside of school buildings.
Masks, because of a federal mandate, are required on public transportation such as school buses.
According to Ferencak, district officials received 179 survey responses from parents and guardians regarding the health and safety plan. Of the respondents, 165 people (92%) requested no mask mandate or wanted to make masks optional. The survey can be accessed by school community members on the district website.
Curry emphasized, citing questions and concerns from some parents, that the district will not be requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for in-person learning. He also stressed that Derry Area is not paying for vaccination clinics held on campus; the district has hosted five clinics to date in partnership with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and is scheduled to hold a sixth clinic in the coming weeks.
“Vaccinations of any type are a personal and family decision,” Curry said. “The district is not paying for those clinics in any way — they are just a community service that we are providing UPMC to use our facilities for.”
School board member Nathan Doherty urged district residents — vaccinated or not — to take common sense health measures to help prevent the spread of the virus as the school year approaches. He said doing so “will prevent the eventual closure of our school again, (which is) the worst case scenario.”
Added Curry: “All I can say is hold on, because it’s probably going to be a wild ride these next couple of months. The landscape is constantly changing, but I can assure you from our perspective, our administrators and our teachers will be ready to pivot on a dime so we can get school up and running. ... I’m hopeful and prayerful we get off to a good start to the school year.”
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- School board president David Krinock announced several board committee changes, including appointing Sean Kemmer to the comprehensive planning, emergency planning and safety committees; Bill Feldbusch to the principal’s tech committee, and Dean Reed to the safety committee;
- The board heard a presentation on middle school programs of study;
- The board held an executive session prior to the meeting for personnel and legal issues, and for a personnel matter following the meeting.
In other business, the school board approved:
- To employ Jamie Hemminger as a Class I high school secretary/high school attendance secretary at a rate of $17.98 per hour, per the DAESPA agreement, effective upon release from the current employer;
- To employ Sharon Smetanka as a licensed practical nurse at a rate of $18.07 per hour with benefits, as per the teacher’s aide agreement;
- To enter into a lease agreement with Westmoreland Community Action Grandview Head Start Center, to utilize one classroom at Grandview Elementary School for a monthly fee of $500 for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.